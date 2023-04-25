Everyone is invited to celebrate the posting of all issues of the revered Clinton St. Quarterly at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Portland State University Millar Library, 1875 S.W. Park Ave.
The free magazine blended politics, culture, humor and art in issues released four times per year from 1979 to 1989, first in Portland and later in Seattle and Minneapolis-St. Paul. It is remembered for publishing the early works of emerging authors and artists, including writers Katherine Dunn and Sallie Tisdale, painters Henk Pander and Isaac Shamsud-Din, poet Walt Curtis, filmmaker Jim Blashfield, cartoonists Lynda Barry and John Callahan, and many more.
The PSU library posted all 73 issues on its website following a successful GoFundMe campaign that raised raised $4,125 from 41 contributors, easily exceeding its $3,500 goal. It was organized by writer Peggy Lindquist, who also contributed to the magazine.
The magazine was started by a collective that opened the Clinton Street Theater in Southeast Portland in a former X-rated movie house in 1975. It included Lenny Dee, a budding activist and writer who believed the Portland media was not covering important issues like gentrification. He and the others also felt there were many creative and important voices who were not being heard.
“There are a number of views about what makes the world go round. We intend to articulate a few that aren’t getting heard enough in our fair city,” Dee wrote in an editorial in the first issue.
“The first issue was laid out on my dining room table,” Dee, the de facto publisher, told the Portland Tribune. He also continued numerous articles and hand-delivered bundles of issues to many small businesses around town that attracted politically and culturally aware customers.
“It was an event when it came out every quarter. I remember when I walked into Escape From New York Pizza with a bundle once, the staff cheered,” Dee said.
Production eventually moved into a former warehouse in Northwest Portland where Blashfield, Pander and other artists had studios. At its peak, 25,000 copies of each issue were printed at the Argus, an independent newspaper in Hillsboro that was eventually bought and then closed by The Oregonian.
Early issues have a seat-of-the-pants look. But according to Dee, the quality of the publication quickly improved when Blashfield became the designer. Blashfield is perhaps best known for music videos he produced for the Talking Heads, Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, Michael Jackson, “Weird Al” Yankovic and others.
Dee said significant pieces included early, serious coverage of “Property,” a 1979 film by Penny Allen, and “Mala Noche,” the 1985 film by Gus Van Sant based on a novella by Curtis. Both were filmed in Portland with mostly untrained locals in all roles.
CSQ also covered housing issues and the controversy over temporary forced busing in Portland. And Dee interviewed Gerald Bell, the first Black dean of the University of Oregon Law School and an early proponent of critical race theory.
The PSU website includes an alphabetical index of hundreds of contributors with the titles and dates of their pieces and links to those issues. Other well-known names include artists Lucinda Parker and Chris Rauschenberg, and writers Carolyn Forché, Ursula K. Le Guin, Wendell Barry, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Carlos Fuentes. Before the Internet, many of their works were only available at bookstores, libraries and art galleries.
Dee said he and many of the others who worked on CSQ never made any money from it. The ad sales staff earned commissions and most contributors were only paid $25 or so for each piece.
“It was a labor of love, and like all labors of love, it only lasts so long and takes you so far,” Dee said of the magazine’s eventual demise.
Dee kept and complete set of all issues, and they were the ones scanned and posted by the PSU library.
“I felt it was part of Portland’s history that should be available to everyone,” Dee said.
