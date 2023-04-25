Clinton online

Examples of the Clinton St. Quarterly posted on the Portland State University Library website.

 Courtesy: Portland State Univeristy

Everyone is invited to celebrate the posting of all issues of the revered Clinton St. Quarterly at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Portland State University Millar Library, 1875 S.W. Park Ave.

The free magazine blended politics, culture, humor and art in issues released four times per year from 1979 to 1989, first in Portland and later in Seattle and Minneapolis-St. Paul. It is remembered for publishing the early works of emerging authors and artists, including writers Katherine Dunn and Sallie Tisdale, painters Henk Pander and Isaac Shamsud-Din, poet Walt Curtis, filmmaker Jim Blashfield, cartoonists Lynda Barry and John Callahan, and many more.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

