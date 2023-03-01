Here’s a day-to-day list of Portland concerts this month (check websites for details, links below):
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
Judith Hill, Mississippi Studios
Pool Boys, Doug Fir Lounge
Claire Rosinkranz, Hawthorne Theatre
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
Charlie Parr, Polaris Hall
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
Rockzilla Tour (including Papa Roach), Veterans Memorial Coliseum
S.O.S.: A Tribute to The Police, Doug Fir Lounge
Viagra Boys, Roseland Theater(sold out)
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Windborne, Alberta Rose Theatre
MarchFourth, Crystal Ballroom
Quasi, Doug Fir Lounge
Wheel in the Sky, Mission Theater
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
Umphrey’s McGee, Crystal Ballroom
The Sadies, Federale, Polaris Hall
Quasi, Doug Fir Lounge
MONDAY, MARCH 6
Walter Trout, Aladdin Theater
Vance Joy, Keller Auditorium
King Tuff, Mississippi Studios
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
Andy Shauf, Revolution Hall
S.G. Goodman, Doug Fir Lounge
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
The Wonder Years, Crystal Ballroom
Rett Madison, Mississippi Studios
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
Show Me The Body, Revolution Hall
Tinsley Ellis, Marcia Ball, The Old Church
Caye, Mississippi Studios
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Lewi Longmire, Alberta Rose Theatre
Ben Rector, Keller Auditorium
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Kevin Burke, Alberta Rose Theatre
John Mellencamp, Keller Auditorium
Chris Pierce, Redray Frazier, The Old Church
Titus Andronicus, Mississippi Studios
The Rush Collective, Mission Theater
Jawny, Wonder Ballroom
American Authors, Hawthorne Theatre
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
Chappell Roan, Doug Fir Lounge
Joshua Bassett, Roseland Theater
MONDAY, MARCH 13
Kimbra, Wonder Ballroom
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
Elle King, Revolution Hall
Ibeyi, Aladdin Theater
Jake Wesley Rogers, Mission Theater
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
Elle King, Revolution Hall
Stephen Sanchez, Roseland Theater
XTC, Alberta Rose Theatre
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
Carrie Underwood, Moda Center
Mania: The ABBA Tribute, Revolution Hall
Vanessa Collier, Alberta Rose Theatre
The Church, Aladdin Theater
The Dandy Warhols/Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
The Petersens, Winningstad Theatre
The Macks, Mission Theater
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
Tank and the Bangas, Revolution Hall
Hell’s Belles, ilani Casino Resort Muze Lounge
PUP, Joyce Manor, Wonder Ballroom
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
SZA, Moda Center
Pigs on the Wing: Pink Floyd Tribute, Revolution Hall
Robyn Hitchcock, Doug Fir Lounge
PUP, Joyce Manor, Wonder Ballroom
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Morgan Wade, Revolution Hall
DVSN, Crystal Ballroom
MONDAY, MARCH 20
Kanekoa, Alberta Rose Theatre
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
Queensryche, Crystal Ballroom
Underoath, Roseland Theater
Paolo Nutini, Wonder Ballroom
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
Los Lobos, Revolution Hall
The Garcia Project, Star Theater
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
Weyes Blood, Crystal Ballroom
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
Bailen, Polaris Hall
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Winter Jam, Veterans Memorial Coliseum
She’s Speaking, Alberta Rose Theatre
Yonder Mountain String Band, Crystal Ballroom
Siren Songs, The Old Church
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
Emma Ruth Rundle, Revolution Hall
John McCutcheon, Alberta Rose Theatre
Black Violin, Keller Auditorium
Jenny Conlee, The Old Church
Big Joanie, Polaris Hall
Teo, Doug Fir Lounge
MONDAY, MARCH 27
Boyo, Polaris Hall
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
Maria Muldaur and Her Red Hot Bluesiana Band, Alberta Rose Theatre
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
Betty Who, Crystal Ballroom
Mary Gauthier, Polaris Hall
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
Yeat, Moda Center
Brooks Nielsen, Crystal Ballroom
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Christina P, Revolution Hall
Lost Lander, Polaris Hall
Find additional details and information on other concerts here: