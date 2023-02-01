Portland venues are back to rockin’ and rollin’ — and filled with musics of all genres, actually — and we’ll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy.
February is the month for Biamp Portland Jazz Festival (Feb. 16-25) with the likes of the great Curtis Salgado and others. The Portland Tribune will have a preview of Portland Jazz Festival online and in the newspaper.
Here’s a day-to-day list of Portland concerts (check websites for details, links below):
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
Lizzie No, Kasey Anderson, The Old Church
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
Matt Andersen, Mariel Buckley, Alberta Rose Theatre
Mama Sam and The Jam, Ashley Flynn and The Riveters, Mississippi Studios
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
Common Kings, Roseland Theater (sold out)
Sarah Moon, Mission Theater
Edna Vazquez, The Reser
Quinn Christopherson, Doug Fir Lounge
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
Winterfolk, Alberta Rose Theatre
Larkin Poe, Aladdin Theater
Common Kings, Roseland Theater (sold out)
Jeffrey Martin, Taylor Kingman, Mississippi Studios
BoDeans, Mission Theater
SUNDAY, FEB. 5
Layperson, Mississippi Studios
MONDAY, FEB. 6
Unwound, Revolution Hall
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
Kid Koala X Leilani, Mississippi Studios
Unwound, Revolution Hall
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
M.A.G.S., Blvck Hippie, Doug Fir Lounge
Unwound, Revolution Hall
New Found Glory, Aladdin Theater
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
The Lone Bellow, Revolution Hall
Johnny A., The Old Church
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
The Wood Brothers, Taylor Ashton, Revolution Hall
Black Belt Eagle Scout, Aladdin Theater
Nick Hakim, Wonder Ballroom
Archers of Loaf, Mississippi Studios
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
The Wood Brothers, Taylor Ashton, Revolution Hall
Archers of Loaf, Mississippi Studios
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
Rex, Mississippi Studios
MONDAY, FEB. 13
Margo Price, Crystal Ballroom
Gilla Band, Mission Theater
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
The Builders and The Butchers, Mississippi Studios
Almost Monday, Doug Fir Lounge
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
Mick Flannery, Tianna Esperanza, Revolution Hall
Jon McLaughlin, Alberta Rose Theatre
The Charlatans UK, Ride, Crystal Ballroom
Jesca Hoop, The Old Church
The Beths, Wonder Ballroom
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
The Beths, Wonder Ballroom
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Slaughter, ilani Casino Resort Muze Lounge
Glass of Hearts (Blondie tribute), Mission Theater
David Wicox, Jean Rohe, Alberta Rose Theatre
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
Eagles, Moda Center
Magic City Hippies, Crystal Ballroom
Yo La Tengo, Wonder Ballroom
National Guitar (Paul Simon tribute), Jenner Fox, Alberta Rose Theatre
Blues Harmonica Blowout (Mark Hummel and more), Garages, Lake Oswego
MONDAY, FEB. 20
Anne Mieke, Mississippi Studios
Yo La Tengo, Wonder Ballroom
Bayside, Revolution Hall
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Lunasa, Alberta Rose Theatre
An Evening with The Roots, Crystal Ballroom
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
Henhouse Prowlers, Polaris Hall
Pool Boys, Sama Dams, Doug Fir Lounge
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
Blue Darling/The Barbaras, Revolution Hall
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
The Ballroom Thieves, Maija, Polaris Hall
Divers and Wild Powwers, Doug Fir Lounge
Taylor Rave, Wonder Ballroom
The Macks, Mission Theater
Kerosene Dream, Alberta Rose Theatre
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Moda Center (sold out)
David Jacob Strain, Bob Beach, Glitterfox, Alberta Rose Theatre
Elderbrook, Crystal Ballroom
Jacob Jolliff Band with Love, Dean, The Old Church
Mbrascatu, Polaris Hall
Hawktail, Mississippi Studios
Samia, Wonder Ballroom
Smith and Yarn, The Reser
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
Stephen Marley, Mike Love, Aladdin Theater
Paul Anka, ilani Casino Resort Cowlitz Ballroom
Krooked Kings, Mission Theater
MONDAY, FEB. 27
Indigo Sparke, Mississippi Studios
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
The Deslondes, Mississippi Studios
Find additional details and information on other concerts, look here: