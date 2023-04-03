Portland venues are back to rockin’ and rollin’ — and filled with musics of all genres, actually — and we’ll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy.
Here’s a day-to-day list of Portland concerts (check websites for details, links below):
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Zach Williams, Moda Center Rose Quarter
The Trials of Cato, Alberta Rose Theatre
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
Keshi, Moda Center Rose Quarter
Colony House, Little Image, Roseland Theater
MONDAY, APRIL 3
Vanessa Carlton, Aladdin Theater (sold out)
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
Steel Panther, Crystal Ballroom
Daniel Rodriguez, The Old Church
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
Tom Russell, Alberta Rose Theatre
Gracie Abrams, Crystal Ballroom
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
“Natural Homeland: Honoring Ukraine,” Amelia Lukas, Alberta Rose Theatre
Epik High, Crystal Ballroom
The Krasno/Moore Project, Star Theater
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
“Jesus Tommy Superstar,” Low Bar Chorale, Alberta Rose Theatre
Pixy, Bossanova Ballroom
PBJam Fest, Doug Fir Lounge
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Ten Grands, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland’5 Centers for the Arts
“Lady Sings the Blues: A Tribute to Billie Holliday,” Alberta Rose Theatre
Boondock Boys, Dante’s
Chiiild, Doug Fir Lounge
100 gecs, Crystal Ballroom
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
Shady Pines, Doug Fir Lounge
MONDAY, APRIL 10
Sabrina Carpenter, Keller Auditorium Portland’5 Centers for the Arts
Hapa, Alberta Rose Theatre
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
Lucero, Revolution Hall
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Debby Friday, Mississippi Studios
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Willy Tea Taylor, Polaris Hall
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
The Kingston Trio, Reser Center for the Arts
Dustbowl Revival, Doug Fir Lounge
The Hackles, Polaris Hall
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Stephanie Schneiderman’s Acoustic Trio, Polaris Hall
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
Muse, Moda Center Rose Quarter
Nellie McKay, Alberta Rose Theatre
Skerryvore, Mission Theater
MONDAY, APRIL 17
Invocation Live (with Arietta Ward), Mississippi Studios
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Gojira and Mastodon, Veterans Memorial Coliseum Rose Quarter
They Might Be Giants, Crystal Ballroom
Demon Hunter, Hawthorne Theatre
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
Elton Dan & The Rocket Band (Elton John tribute), Alberta Rose Theatre
They Might Be Giants, Crystal Ballroom
Jesse Daniel, Mississippi Studios
Slaid Cleaves, The Old Church
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
Colin Hay, Revolution Hall
Tuck & Patti, Alberta Rose Theatre
Tei Shi, Doug Fir Lounge
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Willy Porter, Alberta Rose Theatre
Jamestown Revival, Aladdin Theater
Seffarine, Reser Center for the Arts
Cream of Clapton Band (tribute), Mission Theater
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
The California Honeydrops, Wonder Ballroom
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
Nikki Lane, Aladdin Theater
The California Honeydrops, Wonder Ballroom
Dawes, Revolution Hall
MONDAY, APRIL 24
John Butler, Revolution Hall
Ron Pope, Lydia Luce, Caleb Hearn, Alberta Rose Theatre
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
The National Parks, Hawthorne Theatre
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
FKJ, Roseland Theater Roseland Theater
Y La Bamba, Brown Calculus, Wonder Ballroom
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Ruthie Foster, Alberta Rose Theatre
FKJ, Roseland Theater
The Hold Steady, The Mistons, Mississippi Studios
Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita SUBA Trio, The Old Church
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Lewis Capaldi, Moda Center Rose Quarter
The Hold Steady, The Delines, Revolution Hall
Nothing More, Roseland Theater
Martin Nievera, Reser Center for the Arts
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
The Hold Steady, The Minus 5, Revolution Hall
Best of Both Worlds (Van Halen tribute), Aladdin Theater
Portland Cello Project, Reser Center for the Arts
Stephanie Anne Johnson, Alberta Rose Theatre
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Ricardo Arjona, Veterans Memorial Coliseum Rose Quarter
GoGo Penguin, Alberta Rose Theatre
