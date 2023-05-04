Portland venues are rockin’ and rollin’ — and filled with musics of all genres, actually — and we’ll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy.
Here’s a day-to-day list of Portland concerts (check websites for details, links below):
THURSDAY, MAY 4
Pearl & The Oysters, Mississippi Studios
Crowded House, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
FRIDAY, MAY 5
Rauw Alejandro, Moda Center
Harry Mack, Crystal Ballroom
Garcia Birthday Band, Alberta Rose Theatre
SATURDAY, MAY 6
Judy Blue Eyes (Crosby, Stills and Nash tribute), Alberta Rose Theatre
Oregon Symphony/China Forbes, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
The Paperboys, The Old Church
Queen Mother, Doug Fir Lounge
Whitney Morgan, Wonder Ballroom
SUNDAY, MAY 7
Ruston Kelly, Revolution Hall
Judy Blue Eyes (Crosby, Stills and Nash tribute), Alberta Rose Theatre
“Soul Queens and Blues Kings Making It Real Concert,” Aladdin Theater
Pussy Riot, Wonder Ballroom
MONDAY, MAY 8
Dealer’s Choice, The Old Church
Skinny Puppy, Dante’s
TUESDAY, MAY 9
Shinedown, Moda Center
Caroline Polachek, Crystal Ballroom
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
Dermot Kennedy, Keller Auditorium
Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra, Alberta Rose Theatre
Caroline Polachek, Crystal Ballroom
THURSDAY, MAY 11
Morgan James, Mission Theater
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Rodney Crowell, Alberta Rose Theatre
David Arkenstone and Friends, Winningstad Theatre
Wilder Woods, Wonder Ballroom
Ella Vos, Mississippi Studios
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Howie Day, Alberta Rose Theatre
The Talbott Brothers, The Old Church
Kurt Van Meter, ilani Casino Resort
Rachel Baiman, Polaris Hall
Warren G, DJ Quik, Mack 10, Roseland Theater
The Parson Red Heads, Doug Fir Lounge
Sparta, Dante’s
Floater, Star Theater (sold out)
SUNDAY, MAY 14
Overcoats, Polaris Hall
Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Aladdin Theater (sold out)
MONDAY, MAY 15
Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Aladdin Theater
Rav, Doug Fir Lounge
TUESDAY, MAY 16
Gary Numan, Revolution Hall
Fenne Lily, Aladdin Theater
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, Crystal Ballroom
The Album Leaf, Mission Theater
Blood Brothers, Alberta Rose Theatre
Hot Chip, Wonder Ballroom
THURSDAY, MAY 18
Thomas Lauderdale, Satan’s Pilgrims, Crystal Ballroom
Wild Child, Mississippi Studios
Antonio Ray, Alberta Rose Theatre
Sampa The Great, Revolution Hall
Hot Chip, Wonder Ballroom
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Tony Starlight, Alberta Rose Theatre
Joe Kye & the Givers, Reser Center for the Arts
SATURDAY, MAY 20
Tony Starlight, Alberta Rose Theatre
Smith and Yarn, Reser Center for the Arts
Hillstomp, The Hackles, Polaris Hall
Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons, Star Theater
SUNDAY, MAY 21
Dan Mangan, Doug Fir Lounge
MONDAY, MAY 22
Valley, Aladdin Theater
First Aid Kit, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
TUESDAY, MAY 23
Alex Lahey, Polaris Hall
THMPR, Revolution Hall
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Oregon Symphony “Music of Led Zeppelin,” Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
THURSDAY, MAY 25
Tamikrest, Alberta Rose Theatre
FRIDAY, MAY 26
Love and Rockets, Roseland Theater (sold out)
Fox and Bones, Mississippi Studios
Haken, Hawthorne Theatre
John Craigie plays The Beatles’ “Revolver,” Polaris Hall (sold out)
SATURDAY, MAY 27
Love and Rockets, Roseland Theater
Kassi Valazza, Mississippi Studios
SUNDAY, MAY 28
Pascuala Ilabaca Y Fauna, Alberta Rose Theatre
Intocable, Keller Auditorium
MONDAY, MAY 29
(Nothing scheduled)
TUESDAY, MAY 30
Tinariwen, Wonder Ballroom
Stryper, Bossanova Ballroom
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
The Cure, Moda Center (sold out)
BlueBucksClan, Star Theater
