It’s unfortunate that only 2,500 people will be able to attend the one-day-only Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo, taking place at Portland Expo Center, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Because it sure looks like the event has plenty of momentum, what with sponsors and city officials stepping up to help Portland-based photojournalist Ivan McClellan on the unique rodeo. It stems from his work shooting photographs at Black rodeos, beginning in 2015 as the project “Eight Seconds.” Shooting photos he wanted to shine a light on underexposed Black rodeo culture, and it’s now been expanded into him hosting his own rodeo.
“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.
“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."