The interior of the 2023 Lucid Air features a big tablet-sized screen on the console that controls all things about the car, like the 21-way massage functions in the front seats, and all your display choices.
Lucid is a new all-electric vehicle manufacturer that competes against Tesla and offers a range of trim levels that provide increasing levels of performance.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 Lucid Air is an extremely comfortable and tech-forward executive sedan with a range of about 516 miles on a full charge.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 Lucid Air has electric mounters front and rear that provide all-wheel-drive and increased traction during acceleration.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The inside of the 2023 Lucid Air is up-to-the-minute cool, with an ultra-wide pane of glass curving across the dashboard housing the driver information display and an infotainment screen.
PMG photo" Jeff Zurschmeide
The front bucket seats in the 2023 Lucid air are as supportive and comfortable as those in genuine sport cars.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The rear seats in the 2023 Lucid Air are easily large enough for three adults.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
Despite its Space Age styling, the 2023 Lucid Air is a sedan with large, secure trunk.
One of the best things about the automotive market right now is the proliferation of new brands coming to market. What started with Tesla has now transformed into a variety of new brands, virtually all electric, to give buyers more choices. For the most part, these new automakers have arrived at the expensive end of the market, because it’s easier to make the all-important early profits on luxury cars rather than economy cars.
That’s the environment in which Lucid Motors offers its “Air” electric vehicle. The Air is an all-electric luxury executive sedan designed in California and built at a new factory in Arizona. With a starting price of $87,400, the Air is a direct competitor to the Tesla Model S, but that’s just the base model. You can easily plus up the Lucid Air to about $140,000 with the mid-level trims, and the top Air Sapphire rings the cash register at a cool $249,000, before destination fees. So, what do you get for your money?