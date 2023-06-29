One of the best things about the automotive market right now is the proliferation of new brands coming to market. What started with Tesla has now transformed into a variety of new brands, virtually all electric, to give buyers more choices. For the most part, these new automakers have arrived at the expensive end of the market, because it’s easier to make the all-important early profits on luxury cars rather than economy cars.

That’s the environment in which Lucid Motors offers its “Air” electric vehicle. The Air is an all-electric luxury executive sedan designed in California and built at a new factory in Arizona. With a starting price of $87,400, the Air is a direct competitor to the Tesla Model S, but that’s just the base model. You can easily plus up the Lucid Air to about $140,000 with the mid-level trims, and the top Air Sapphire rings the cash register at a cool $249,000, before destination fees. So, what do you get for your money?

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.