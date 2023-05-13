It’s based at Hillsboro Municipal Airport and features the U.S. Navy E/A 18-G Growler and the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II demo teams. There will also be heritage military aircraft and civilian performers as part of the show.
The longtime air show became two air shows in recent years, with a second show in McMinnville (Sept. 29-Oct. 1, McMinnville Airport). The Hillsboro show returned last year after a construction project at the airport and COVID-19 pandemic pause.
The Growler is a two-aircraft demonstration team based at Whidbey Island, Washington. The F-35A Lightning II is the most advanced stealth fighter in the world and will demonstrate its speed and maneuverability, including with a simulated aircraft carrier landing.
The F-35A will actually be housed at Atlantic Aviation at Portland International Airport during the show.
Last year’s Hillsboro show featured an all-female cast of performers, announcers and event coordinators, as the show took place at Hillsboro for the first time in four years.
The event was moved to McMinnville in 2019 due to ongoing construction at the Hillsboro Airport, a blow to a Hillsboro community that has hosted an annual air show since 1988. In 2020 and 2021, the showcase was canceled altogether because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
