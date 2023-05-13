Oregon International Air Show Navy E/A 18-G Growler

The U.S. Navy's E/A 18-G Growler is one of the two premier demo teams at the Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro, the other being the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II.

 Courtesy Photo: Oregon International Air Show

Engines will be roaring and jets will be streaking through the sky above Washington County for the 35th annual Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro, Friday-Sunday, May 19-21.

It’s based at Hillsboro Municipal Airport and features the U.S. Navy E/A 18-G Growler and the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II demo teams. There will also be heritage military aircraft and civilian performers as part of the show.

