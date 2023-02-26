The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings each month, coinciding with First Thursday (March 2). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info.
Reminders
Portland Art Museum, 1219 S.W. Park Ave., hosts Native American exhibit “Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe” (through May 14).
And, the Sandro Botticelli masterwork “Madonna of the Magnificat,” made in 1483 and a tondo (round painting) of the Madonna and Child with angels, shows through May 14.
For more: portlandartmuseum.org. …
Examining the links between weaving and computing, “Weaving Data” shows at Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at PSU, 1855 S.W. Broadway, through April 29, and features the work of Faig Ahmed, April Bey, Jovencio de la Paz, Ahree Lee, Kayla Mattes, Shelley Socolofsky, Joan Truckenbrod, Vo Vo and Sarah Wertzberger.
Curators are Theo Downes-Le Guin and Nancy Downes-Le Guin.
More: pdx.edu/museum-of-art.
Schnitzer winners
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, 1855 S.W. Broadway, presents the “Arlene Schnitzer Visual Arts Prize” exhibition through April 29. There’ll be a public reception, 5-7 p.m. First Thursday. The recipients are Johanna Houska (“Networks,” textiles), Shelbie Loomis (drawings/digital 3D, Parks Art AIR of Jantzen Beach) and Nia Musiba (multidiscipline, “This is A Sign”).
More: pdx.edu/museum-of-art.
Jose Bonell
Adams and Ollman, 418 N.W. Eighth Ave., is hosting the debut U.S. solo exhibition by Barcelona-based painter Jose Bonell in March. Through nearly 25 new paintings on canvas, Bonell’s elusive and figurative works are charged with anticipation, wit and a sharp appreciation for the absurdities of daily life.
Furtado and Mason
Musician Tony Furtado is also a sculptor and he shows along with Barbara Mason (abstract etchings) at Waterstone Gallery, 124 N.W. Ninth Ave., through April 2. With “Wales in the Room” show, they were moved to create work about nature’s struggle to survive and thrive in a wildly changing planet. Mason’s etchings are full of movement and watery blue hues; Furtado’s sculptures were inspired by orca whale pods in the San Juan Islands.
More: waterstonegallery.com.
‘Cambodia Reamker’
Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 N.W. Ninth Ave., features gallery artists Dinh Q. Le and Mark R. Smith, March 2-April 29. In “Cambodia Reamker,” Le shows new photographic weavings depicting the Reamker, Cambodia’s version of the Ramayana, interwoven with portraits of prisoners from the Khmer Rouge’s notorious prison, Tuol Sleng. With “Stress Formations,” textile paintings and laser engravings, Smith expands on his interest in social networks and structures, and the physical organization of crowds.
More: elizabethleach.com.
Film exhibit
A women-led documentary/feature animated film being made in Portland, “Pour the Water as I Leave,” is about what happened to Bosnians 25 years ago and how it relates to refugees in the world today. Meanwhile, organizers are presenting a supporting exhibition that immerses you in the filmmaking process with hand-drawn animation cels and animated excerpts by Daniela Repas, the Bosnian-born and Portland-based director, animator and creator of the film. Plus, there’ll be behind-the-scenes photography by Simone Fischer. It shows March 3-31 at gallery space at 1715 S.E. Third Ave.
Maryhill Museum
A favorite destination for Portland-area visitors, the Maryhill Museum of Art outside Goldendale, Washington, has announced its 2023 season.
It begins March 15 with “The Hound of Heaven,” a pictorial sequence painted by R.H. Ives Gammell, based on “The Hound of Heaven series” and inspired by a 182-line religious poem by English poet Francis Thompson (1959-1907), as well as “Nocturnes,” an exhibition on works of art that display nighttime scenes.
More: maryhillmusem.org.
More info
For information on galleries: Portland Art Dealers Association, padaoregon.org.