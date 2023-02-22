MarchFourth is one of those bands, like Pink Martini and the Dandy Warhols, whose name on a marquee or a flyer is always a thrill. They’re Portland’s finest, a cross between comfort food and a shot of pure joy.

They were formed on March 4, 2003, as a one-night-only band for a Mardis Gras party by John Averill and college buddy Dan Stauffer. Twenty years later, MarchFourth has been going strong through umpteen personnel changes and musical revolutions. In fact, there are enough ex-members to form a second MarchFourth.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

