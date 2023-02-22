MarchFourth is one of those bands, like Pink Martini and the Dandy Warhols, whose name on a marquee or a flyer is always a thrill. They’re Portland’s finest, a cross between comfort food and a shot of pure joy.
They were formed on March 4, 2003, as a one-night-only band for a Mardis Gras party by John Averill and college buddy Dan Stauffer. Twenty years later, MarchFourth has been going strong through umpteen personnel changes and musical revolutions. In fact, there are enough ex-members to form a second MarchFourth.
The model was the “second line” jazz bands that walk behind the family at funerals in New Orleans. That tradition goes back to when non-whites could not purchase life or health insurance and so they banked through social clubs. Often they passed the hat for the family at funerals for expenses — the original crowdfunding.
Watching a band that is all dressed-up and knows how to dance while playing instruments is fun in itself, but MarchFourth has always jazzed things up with stilt walkers, acrobatics and hoop dancers.
The 15-to-20 piece jazz and funk brass band was never really about marching band music (cheesy pop covers) or actual marching (unless it was to make a dramatic point with the stilt walkers). MarchFourth celebrates its 20th birthday with shows on Saturday, March 4 at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom. Tickets are available online.
The live shows have become a ritual in Portland and throughout the west. They still play mostly instrumentals, but not just covers. The band has just cut a new album called “Worth It."
Start here
In 2003, Averill was working for an event production company and would throw together bands — metal, jazz, pop — at short notice, for a party. So when he created MarchFourth, he expected it to be more of the same. Only this one was so much fun, it stuck. He and some members went to Burning Man later that year and played there — back before there were cell phones and rules — and a few weeks later played a Halloween show in Portland.
The band has always had good slogans, such as “Joy Now!” and the more recent “This band is your band."
House music
Trumpeter Jason Wells was one of the MarchFourth Marching Band's early members, and also one of its chief composers. (“Do Dokka Ditty” is one of his.) He always liked to keep the music simple. “I’d tell the band, ‘If I can’t teach it to you in five minutes it won’t work for MarchFourth,’” Wells told Pamplin Media.
One time, after a week of listening to pounding house music on the playa at Burning Man, Wells decided to write a techno song for the band, for a joke. He mimics the different parts: the trumpets (of course), the sax, the manic drums.
“I called it ‘Crack House’ and it turned out to be a fan favorite. In fact, I think they still play ‘Crack House’ today, they might even be playing it at the (20th anniversary) show.”
Vintage swing
Wells was often the MC, introducing the band and getting the crowd’s energy up. “John was really bad at that, like ‘Um, we’re um, MarchFourth Marching Band.’ We’d always make fun of him.”
Wells is glad he’s “off the bus” now. The touring lifestyle is hard on someone in the 40s and up. His best memories were spontaneous moments. “At first it was just our friends in the band, or you would meet someone in the street who could play saxophone and they’d join. John would be like, ‘Let’s show up downtown and just play and see what happens.’”
Wells doesn’t play much with MarchFourth now, maybe once in a while as a sub. He’s more into his vintage swing bands, Traschcan Joe and Saloon Ensemble. “Saloon Ensemble is like the 401(k) plan for ex-MarchFourth band members,” Wells joked. He adds that MarchFourth today is a lot better organized than the early days.
“They have 1099s (contractor tax forms) and a health plan. That’s really down to Faith and Meana, and John and Nathan, they run it now.”
House painting
Tenor saxophonist Benny Morrison was very active in MarchFourth in the early days, joining after Burning Man in 2003. Morrison still jumps in occasionally for local shows. A lot of the band members live outside Portland and local sax players can be hard to find.
What’s the first thing he thinks when he gets the call?
“The first thing is I get a sense of excitement, of like, really wanting to do it. And then I usually have like a wave of, ‘Oh, my gosh, what have I done? Do I know the songs?’”
The band solidified at an anti-war protest march in Portland a couple of weeks after that Fat Tuesday gig. Morrison was in the crowd. “I saw them and I'm like, ‘What is this ragtag marching band?’ I grew up in Texas with marching bands where you had to be there at 7 a.m. or you’re doing pushups on the sidelines, and every toe of every step has to be perfect. I was like ‘Wow, this is ridiculous and fun. They cast aside all the formality and the unnecessary parts of the discipline that support the music.”
There were 35 people in the band then and they weren’t very disciplined. “They were chasing each other around with a vacuum cleaner,” he said. Morrison was a serious sax player who pushed over the years to organize the sound. Now he said he sees the younger members with “charts,” that is, they can read music, and the dancers are very professional.
He recalls taking a weekend away from his cubicle job (database admin) at a certain sports apparel and footwear manufacturer in Portland when Averill asked him to play the Summer Camp Music Festival in Chicago, Illinois. He saw Scarlett, a dancer and costume designer, and other old friends converging at the Chicago airport baggage claim, and felt the old rush.
“It was like a homecoming thing. The festival foolishly gave us a giant golf cart which we drove around with our mobile lighting. Some guy said to me, ‘Hey, man, sounds good,’ and it's (sax player) Angelo Moore from Fishbone, then I met Rocky (George), the guitar player from Suicidal Tendencies, one of the bands I learned to play guitar to.”
He hung with his childhood heroes and his old friends and didn’t sleep the whole weekend. Then he got on a red eye flight back to Portland, in time to get to his job on Monday.
“And I remember sitting down at my cubicle that morning, completely sleep-deprived and thinking, ‘Was that a dream?’”
It was one of the dream gigs that made him revalue MarchFourth and want to be a full-time musician.
“It helped me understand how meaningful the band’s impact is, and how people put so much care and love and commitment into it.”
Morrison tells how after three years of gigging, he was painting on a construction site for money. He had just turned down the offer to tour Germany during the World Cup of 2006 when he had a revelation.
“I was doing a ceiling and my eye started tearing up, and then next thing I'm just a blubbering mess. And I realize, ‘Wait, I just turned down the opportunity of a lifetime. This is what I've been working for my whole life.’ And I put the roller down and went home and wrote an email to the band, and I said, ‘I'm gonna go to Germany’.”
Long bus
While in line at the airport on their way to Germany, someone bid on a tour bus on eBay. That revolutionized the band: they could tour without paying for lodging. They’re now on their fourth bus.
Corporate events help pay the bills — for instance, they played one song for the opening of the Hyatt Regency at the Oregon Convention Center Hotel but it was worth it. Income is split equally, but in hard times Morrison says it was as little as $16 a day per head. “Germany was great, because we could busk outside a train station near some World Cup event and make 500 euros in an hour.”
Today it’s still a tour bus lifestyle. “It’s 40 feet long and 10 feet wide, you get 400 square feet for 20 people,” said Morrison.
“Touring is great when you're young. John (Averill) said he looks back and thinks, ‘I'm doing this thing for all these kids in their 20s that I wish I'd had when I was in my 20s.’ I'd say anyone joining the band would need to be committed to investing themselves in the community of the other band members. That's the most important thing. And you just have to be tolerant. The band's gotten a lot better with people's boundaries, it’s just way less chaos than it used to be.”
Well, not entirely.
“John would get so stressed with the band and everyone asking him tons of questions before the show. So, I used to come up and go, ‘John, in Bozeman, Montana, next week, do you know what the ceiling height’s gonna be?’ One of my jobs is to be fun loving about it and provide some comic relief. When it's chaos, it's really stressful," Morrison said.
Mic sled
Percussionist and co-founder Dan Stauffer was the tour manager for several years. He told Pamplin Media that they learned the hard way to bring their own sound person.
“We found that if you didn't have your own sound person, everything always sucked. All the drums have mics, and all the horns. Plus, everybody has their own (monitor) mix, they can hear themselves. It takes us about a good hour to soundcheck.”
They don’t use microphones when they walk through a crowd, like at Oregon Country Fair.
“We have certain ways of marching. We put the really loud instruments (like drums) in the front and the quieter instruments in the back so they don't get blown out.”
On stage they put horn players on risers behind the drummers, and they built a sled for the vocalists' mics, so they can be pulled off stage to make more room for the dancers.
Stauffer is now a building contractor in Kenton. The band is still big in the Bay Area, and in the West. “The place we probably played more than anywhere else besides Oregon, would be Colorado. Colorado loves us because they’re people who like the outdoors, and they like fun. They always just freak out in Colorado. We will go over Fourth of July and play six shows in two days," he said.
The East Coast and South are good too, but the Midwest isn’t great because of the long drives and staid crowds.
“In one of our busiest years, I remember counting four times driving across country, east coast to west. In one year," Stauffer said.
Their booking agent once suggested they move to New Orleans or Denver to make it easier to tour.
“It's just a lot of our infrastructure is here, so it's hard to do that. It's not like the band is just one set of people. There's alternates and subs and that kind of stuff when people can't do it and people have you know, families and blah blah here, so it's hard to do.”
Stauffer is very happy he got to be in MarchFourth.
“I kind of had crappy 20s, I got a spinal fever in Japan. In my 30s I just thought it was the most fun and every day, when I was a tour manager, I was really getting to fulfill my purpose on Earth, because I felt like I was taking care of these kids and everybody and making things work so that they could go out there and make the world happy. Because everywhere we went, people just had such a great time and really loved it. It was really special.”
For tickets and more, see marchfourthband.com.