If it’s time to eat, or you’re craving a certain kind of food, consider a new restaurant — and, perhaps, make a visit to a Black-owned eatery.
It’s Black Restaurant Week after all, starting Friday, Feb. 24 and going through March 5. It’s the third year of the Portland part of the awareness marketing promotion, run by a national LLC organization with a nonprofit (Feed the Soul Foundation), featuring the theme “More Than Just a Week” and meant to highlight culinary delights by Africa and Caribbean and by African Americans.
The co-founders of Black Restaurant Week are Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson. They are based in Houston, and have spread the business to other cities in the past eight years, including Portland in 2021.
“We built a platform for the restaurants,” Ferrell said. “We call ourselves a cooperative economics model.”
“The beauty of the campaign is most businesses get new customers they haven’t seen. It’s great for awareness.”
Fish Fusion, 5800 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Meals 4 Heels, 831 S.E. Salmon St., Suite 50
The Drip’N Crab, 3612 S.E. 82nd Ave.
DB Dessert Company, 6824 N.E. Glisan St./Flanders Street Alley
Trapkitchen PDX LLC, 8 N.W. Sixth Ave.
Enat Kitchen, 300 N. Killingsworth St.
Assembly Brewing, 6112 S.E. Foster Road
Viking Soul Food, 4422 S.E. Woodstock Blvd.
Bete-Lukas Ethiopian Restaurant, 2504 S.E. 50th Ave., Unit E
Grits N’ Gravy, 215 S.W. Sixth Ave.
Black Star Grill, 1902 N.W. 24th Ave.
Erica’s Soul Food, 120 N.E. Russell St.
Jelana’s Bake Shop in Beaverton is one of the restaurants featured in the suburbs.
Organizers say the 2023 campaign is “focused on restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting Black-owned culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns.”
The organization has supported more than 3,000 restaurateurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers and food trucks.
The 2023 campaign initiatives and events include, but are not limited to:
Free entry-level business registration and inclusion in national culinary directory organization’s website.
Á La Karte Shop: online culinary marketplace retailing Black-owned food and houseware brands.
NOSH Culinary Showcase to create and highlight business opportunities for catering companies and private chefs.
Soundbites Food Truck Parks to showcase and drive business to food trucks.
Small Business Grants and Business Development training from Black Restaurant Week's nonprofit Feed the Soul Foundation.
“Since 2016, we aspired to set ourselves apart from similar organizations. BRW is solely guided by business owners and operators. They are in the trenches every day and experience the ebbs and flows of running a business during one of the most difficult periods in US history,” Ferrell said.
