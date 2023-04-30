The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings each month, coinciding with First Thursday (May 4). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info.
Reminders
Showing through June 12, Portland Japanese Garden, 611 S.W. Kingston Ave., will showcase the work of Japan Institute’s first artist-in-residence, Rui Sasaki, and her large-scale installation glass art, “Subtle Intimacy: Here and There.” It’s an immersion of foliage and panes of clear glass, as Sasaki visited Portland Japanese Garden twice to collect plant life to create a site-specific experience.
More: japanesegarden.org.
Portland’5 Centers for the Performing Arts features the photography exhibit “The Endless Dance” by Jingzi Zhao throughout May at Hatfield Hall, 1111 S.W. Broadway. It’s an exhibit of dance photography that showcases the interplay between light and movement; Zhao works with dancers to manipulate light and exposure to shape and enhance the emotional and visual impact of the movement.
More: portland5.com.
Paintings and TaiChi
PDX Contemporary Art, 1825 N.W. Vaughn St., plays host to Ellen George’s paintings “Slow Gestures,” May 3-29. Opening reception is 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6. She mixes her art practice — including using ultra-thin birch panels to paint on — with TaiChi.
More: pdxcontemporaryart.org.
Farooq Hassan
Geezer Gallery at Elizabeth Lofts, 333 N.W. Ninth Ave. welcomes world renowned Iraqi artist Farooq Hassan and photographer Donn Anning Jones for new openings, starting First Thursday. They’ll both be doing artist talks on First Thursday to discuss their art and creative processes while providing an engaging platform for audience interaction.
More: geezergallery.com.
‘Killer Maker’
Jessica Jackson Hutchins and Justine Kurland’s works of photography, sculpture and works on paper are being shown at Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 N.W. Ninth Ave. The “Killer Maker” exhibit, May 4-June 3, is a convergence of Hutchins’ assemblages of ceramics, furniture, papier-mache and paint and Kurland’s American West photographs; the title “Killer Maker” reflects the harsh reality of life’s cycle, a cosmic balancing act, an impossible binary that circles back in on itself.
And, both artists refuse motherhood’s embrace (Hutchins has described it as “un-knowing” and Kurland as “abdication”): of authority, of resolution, of fixity.
In Kurland’s photographic series “Of Woman Born (2004-2007), groups of nude women, pregnant and with young children, dot the vast landscape — they appear nestled in a towering rock formation, bathing at the base of a waterfall, or converging in a clearing in the woods, dappled with sunlight.
More: elizabethleach.com.
Student’s project
Portland artist Daelyn, a masters student at Pacific Northwest College of Art, has a two-week arts event at Lloyd Center Mall at a creative community space called “chimaera.site/afk,” which explores hybridity and (im)possibility, and features an art exhibition, a market with works for sale, and free performances, workshops and events.
It’ll be open May 4-19 in the storefront space between Hot Topic and the ice rink, and it features 20 artists and more works by many creatives and makers.
More: chimaera.site/afk.
Grad work
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, 1855 S.W. Broadway, presents “At This Time: 2023 MFA/BFA Showcase,” featuring works by 2023 graduates, May 23-June 10. There’ll be a public reception 5 p.m. May 25, and gallery talks 2 p.m. May 23, May 25, May 30 and June 1.
More: pdx.edu/museum-of-art.
For information on galleries: Portland Art Dealers Association, padaoregon.org.