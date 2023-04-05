Mazda is best-known for its record-breaking sports cars like the Miata roadster and the Mazda3 sport compact, but the company also offers a full range of SUVs, from the sporty subcompact CX-30 to the all-new large platform three-row, eight-passenger CX-90.

The 2024 CX-90 represents a breakthrough for Mazda’s long-term plan to become known as a premium brand available at economy prices. The new SUV offers Mazda’s first-ever inline six-cylinder engine and first-ever plug-in hybrid drivetrain. In all, the CX-90 will be available in 11 distinct trims, with three powertrain options.  