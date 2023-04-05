Mazda is best-known for its record-breaking sports cars like the Miata roadster and the Mazda3 sport compact, but the company also offers a full range of SUVs, from the sporty subcompact CX-30 to the all-new large platform three-row, eight-passenger CX-90.
The 2024 CX-90 represents a breakthrough for Mazda’s long-term plan to become known as a premium brand available at economy prices. The new SUV offers Mazda’s first-ever inline six-cylinder engine and first-ever plug-in hybrid drivetrain. In all, the CX-90 will be available in 11 distinct trims, with three powertrain options.
The CX-90 is built on an all-new platform, and brings a new look to the brand. Last year’s CX-50 compact SUV gave us a hint, but the CX-90 really brings the gravitas to Mazda’s lineup. This is an SUV that showcase’s Mazda’s decades-long commitment to superior design, and it will put the European brands on notice that they cannot rest on their laurels.
The luxury treatment continues inside, with comfortable, luxurious touch surfaces, including a suede dash treatment in the top trims. The rest of the interior design is clean, easy to use and well-considered. There are buttons for the most important functions, and Mazda’s convenient console dial controller for the infotainment and navigation system, plus voice control.
Under the hood, you can choose from the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) or two gas-fueled drivelines. The PHEV uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor to produce 323 horsepower. The PHEV can drive about 26 miles on all-electric power before transitioning to gasoline power. However, Mazda offers a little something extra with a button that allows the CX-90 to recharge its batteries while running on gas power. So you can recharge on the freeway and do your regular street driving on electricity.
There are also two completely gas-fueled options with the inline six-cylinder engine. The first option provides 280 horsepower and runs on regular gas. The high-performance option boosts that to 340 horsepower and runs on premium gas. We drove the high-performance engine and found that it puts the CX-90 on par with the more expensive European brands.
All CX-90 options come with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. If you want to use your CX-90 for SUV things, the SUV is capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds with the gas engines, and up to 3,500 pounds with the PHEV.
On the road, the CX-90 delivers everything Mazda customers have loved about previous models. The steering and handling is crisp and responsive, and throttle response is immediate. Mazda has always delivered a driver-oriented vehicle, and the CX-90 is no exception. While most SUVs are designed around front-wheel drive with all-wheel drive as an option, Mazda built the CX-90 around a rear-drive design and then added power to the front wheels. This improves overall traction and handling. Mazda also uses something they call “Kinematic Posture Control” to apply a little bit of braking force to the inside rear wheel while cornering. This keeps the large SUV from feeling heavy and ponderous in cornering.
But luxury is also key to Mazda today, with a quiet cabin and a smooth ride courtesy of the CX-90’s new double-wishbone front suspension and multi-link rear suspension. These designs have more in common with the those used in top luxury brands than compared to economy SUVs.
One of the best reasons to consider the 2024 Mazda CX-90 as a luxury SUV you can afford is the pricing. The base gasoline engine is offered in five trims starting at $39,595. You can get into three PHEV trim levels starting at $47,445, or the top Turbo S trims at $51,750. That again puts the CX-90 head of the European competition. The bottom line is that if you’re considering a large luxury SUV, Mazda should be on your test-drive list. We think you’ll like what you find.