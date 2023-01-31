Mazda has unveiled the replacement for the mid-size CX-9 SUV, naming the new model the CX-90. With three rows of seating for up to eight passengers and a pair of new drivetrains, the CX-90 represents a departure from the past and a bold step toward premium status for the popular Japanese automaker. The first model year for the new vehicle will be 2024, but it will be available in a few months at area Mazda dealers.

"CX-90 offers powerful and responsive performance, alluring design, and intuitive technology," Jeff Guyton, President and CEO of Mazda North American Operations said. "We’re very proud of our team’s work on CX-90, which we know is a breakthrough vehicle in its segment."