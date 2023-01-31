Mazda has unveiled the replacement for the mid-size CX-9 SUV, naming the new model the CX-90. With three rows of seating for up to eight passengers and a pair of new drivetrains, the CX-90 represents a departure from the past and a bold step toward premium status for the popular Japanese automaker. The first model year for the new vehicle will be 2024, but it will be available in a few months at area Mazda dealers.
"CX-90 offers powerful and responsive performance, alluring design, and intuitive technology," Jeff Guyton, President and CEO of Mazda North American Operations said. "We’re very proud of our team’s work on CX-90, which we know is a breakthrough vehicle in its segment."
The foundation of the CX-90 is Mazda's new large vehicle platform. This chassis is designed for front-engine and rear-wheel drive bias in an all-wheel-drive vehicle. Mazda has developed this chassis platform for strength to provide predictable handing and a comfortable ride.
On the outside, the CX-90 is a bit of a design departure for Mazda. With smoothly flowing lines, a long hood, and the front wheels pushed to the very front of the vehicle, the CX-90 looks long and sleek. Unlike the bulky "school bus" demeanor of some mid-large SUVs, the CX-90 suggests speed and agility. A new color, dubbed Artisan Red, is a deep wine-colored shade that is both dignified and beautiful, moving away from the dull tendency of modern SUVs to be offered primarily in silver or gray.
Two powerful engines, including a plug-in hybrid
There are two engine options available with CX-90. The first is the all-new "e-Skyactiv G" powerplant. This is a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder engine producing 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. That's the most power ever from a mass-produced Mazda vehicle. This engine also is equipped with M-Hybrid Boost, which provides a little extra power from an electric motor. The motor is placed between the engine and transmission, creating a smooth acceleration from a standstill and allowing the motor to directly power CX-90 at low speed.
The second new engine is the "e-Skyactiv PHEV." This is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder plug-in hybrid that produces 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The battery capacity is 17.8 kWh, but Mazda has not yet released a range estimate for the CX-90 PHEV. Both engine options are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard iACTIV all-wheel drive.
Luxury interior
The new CX-90 also raises the bar for luxury in the vehicle cabin. Inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics, the CX-90 offers luxurious and comfortable seating in all three rows. From the available heated and ventilated front seats to the available captain’s chairs in the second row, and into the two-seat third row, there's plenty of space.
Mazda offers upholstery in multiple materials, such as Nappa leather and high-grade fabrics, with wood trim and brightwork that emphasizes the space of the interior. Mazda moved the seats outboard, creating more space between the front seats for the center console. This will be welcome news for anyone who routinely bumps elbows with their passenger.
Advanced technology
Mazda vehicles routinely get Top Safety Pick ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and the CX-90 is expected to continue that tradition. The new SUV comes with standard i-Activsense safety features including Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Radar Cruise Control and more.
The CX-90 also features larger displays, accompanied by physical buttons that complement the interior styling. New Mazda technologies, such as an available See-Through View monitor provide blind spot images on the center screen assist in a variety of parking situations. The 12.3-inch center screen offers plenty of space for navigation and imaging.
Available this spring
Mazda did not release pricing information, but said that the new 2024 CX-90 will be available at area Mazda dealers this spring. If you're looking for a three-row mid-large SUV, the Mazda CX-90 will be well worth your consideration.