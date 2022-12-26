A troupe of clowns make their way through downtown Portland during the 2022 Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade. The Rose Festival happily welcomed back their parades after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A marmot takes in an expansive evening view of Boston Basin on a late summer afternoon in North Cascades National Park. Pamplin Media Group photographer Jonathan House spends a lot of time climbing mountains as part of his job and because of his quest for adventure.
Jackie Brooks of Oregon City leads Xena through simple training techniques as part of the Teens and Oregon Mustangs program. Many people take on training the wild horses and, later, have the option to adopt them.
Pamplin Media Group photographer Jaime Valdez (front) went along for a ride in a glider with Warren Dalby, a pilot with Willamette Valley Soaring Club. Anybody can sign up to take flight at the club in North Plains.
Artist Mike Bennett has made quite a reputation with his colorful plywood cartoon cutouts put in Portland neighborhoods. He opened a space called Wonderwood: The Scourge of Castle Maplehold in St. John’s in 2022.
Miss Oregon Sophia Takla visits with a youngster Avery Horneck and his parents as part of her work with Sparrow Clubs USA. From Portland and a Jesuit High School graduate, Takla placed in the top 10 at Miss America.
