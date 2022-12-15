Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson

Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson from "Back to the Future" will be at Fan Expo Portland in February.

The Fan Expo Portland returns, Feb. 17-18, 2023 at Oregon Convention Center, and there'll be some special guests.

Scheduled to appear are Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson from the memorable "Back to the Future" movies.

Michael J. Fox "Back to the Future"

Michael J. Fox from "Back to the Future"

Tags

Recommended for you