The Fan Expo Portland returns, Feb. 17-18, 2023 at Oregon Convention Center, and there'll be some special guests.
Scheduled to appear are Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson from the memorable "Back to the Future" movies.
Tickets go on sale for Fan Expo, formerly Wizard World, on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at fanexpoportland.com.
He may be best known to Fan Expo fans for his iconic portrayal of Doc Brown, but Lloyd's career includes blockbuster films including "The Addams Family" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" and classic series like "Taxi" and the animated “Cyberchase.”
In addition to playing Lorraine Baines McFly alongside Fox, Thompson starred in "SpaceCamp," "Howard The Duck," "Dennis The Menace," "Some Kind of Wonderful" and numerous other hit films.
Wilson is a character actor, writer and comedian with more than 100 film and TV credits. Wilson burst into the "BTTF" movies as the now iconic bully Biff, his grandson Griff, and even his own great grandfather, gunslinger Buford “Mad Dog” Tannen, for which he won the Saturn Award for best supporting actor.
They join a standout celebrity roster at Fan Expo Portland, that also includes William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”), Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” "Hellboy"), Katee Sackhoff (“The Mandalorian,” “Battlestar Galactica”), Sam Raimi ("The Evil Dead," "Spider-Man"), Anthony Daniels ("Star Wars" franchise), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom in "Harry Potter" franchise), “Star Trek” franchise stalwarts Brent Spiner (“The Next Generation”), Jonathan Frakes (“TNG,” “Picard”), “The Office” favorites Oscar Nuñez, Kate Flannery and Leslie David Baker, the “Trailer Park Boys” trio of Mike Smith, Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay and more.
