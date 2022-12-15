Miss Oregon Sophia Takla photo

Miss Oregon Sophia Takla, shown here during a Sparrow Clubs USA event, had a strong showing at the Miss America competition.

Sophia Takla, the Miss Oregon from Portland, had a fine showing at the Miss America competition at Mohegan Sun resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, Dec. 12-15.

So much so that Takla, 22, made the top 10 of the competition Thursday night, Dec. 15.

Miss Oregon Sophia Takla portrait

Miss Oregon Sophia Takla

