Sophia Takla, the Miss Oregon from Portland, had a fine showing at the Miss America competition at Mohegan Sun resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, Dec. 12-15.
So much so that Takla, 22, made the top 10 of the competition Thursday night, Dec. 15.
Anticipation was high among her followers, which included her mother Kimberly Stubblefield-Takla and Beth McShane, Miss Oregon executive director.
Coming off Abigail Hayes’ fifth-place finish in last year’s Miss America competition, it’s the first time Oregon has featured top-10 finishers in consecutive years since 1996 and ’97.
But, Takla did not make the cut to top 7.
Still, to make the top 10 out of 51 contestants is pretty impressive.
“It was wonderful,” Takla said. “I think you have to go into anything with humility and you can’t expect anything. You hope for the best. It could have been anyone who won.
“Everything went well, I wouldn’t change anything about it. … To be able to perform on a stage like that is a dream come true.”
“She made Oregon very proud,” McShane said.
“Sophia did a fantastic job representing Oregon,” Stubblefield-Takla said. “While she didn’t win talent or gown on her prelim night, she had to be right up there.
“Just to be on the Miss America stage is an incredible opportunity.”
Grace Stanke, Miss Wisconsin, was named Miss America. She works in nuclear science and is a clean energy advocate — and plays violin.
Katie Harman (2002) is the only Miss Oregon to win the prestigious Miss America competition.
Takla, who’s a senior at Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music, sang “Don’t Rain On My Parade” in the talent competition, and she wore a gown during the show that she had designed and helped make.
For her Social Impact Initiative, she presented her background, which includes running her own nonprofit, Operation Joy, which arranges for music to help comfort sick children. She has been working for Sparrow Clubs USA, which aligns schools with children in medical crisis and their families to raise funds and empowers students toward empathy. She has worked extensively through the years for American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, currently as a legislative ambassador.
And, her list of community service work is much longer than that.
Takla felt good about her showing at Miss America.
“That’s the most satisfying outcome, knowing you did your best,” Takla said. “It was so surreal and fun, my favorite moments were backstage that you didn’t see, how we would hug each other. Definitely a sisterhood.”
She’s a Portland native and a 2019 Jesuit High School graduate. She was an award-winning child actor in Portland.
It’s been a whirlwind since being named Miss Oregon in June. She competed as Miss Meadowlark, an open-affiliated status after representing as Miss Portland-Metro the year before.
Takla said she will finish out her reign as Miss Oregon through July 2023, making appearances and volunteering. She’ll travel to be at local competitions.
“Most Miss Oregons stay involved as a mentor and try to give back,” she said. “Such a joy and honor to do that.”
She’ll graduate from Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music in May. Takla has expressed the desire to sing and act on Broadway someday.