Motorcycle culture takes center stage — or, in this case, center of Zidell Yards Barge Building at South Waterfront — for The One Motorcycle Show, Friday-Sunday, April 28-30.
The 14th annual The One Moto Show features hundreds of custom motorcycles, cars, art, helmets, live music, food, drinks, professional stunt shows, world class riders, bike demos, celebrity appearances, awards, afterparties and vendors.
It’s hosted annually by Thor Drake and See See Motor Coffee at the open-air, rustic Zidell Yards Barge Building.
“The almost century-old shipyard smells of old grease and metal work, offering the perfect textured backdrop for destination travelers and locals to admire shiny bikes, watch stunt shows, listen to live music and celebrate motorcycle culture,” publicity says.
“We built The One Show as a bonfire stoked by motorcycles as art, sport, and culture,” Drake said. “Over the last decade-plus we have been steadfast in our mission to bring all types together over our favorite activity. The One Show is a place for all types of people — young, old, wild and mild, riders, non-riders, moto-curious, and everyone in between — to share stories, learn from one another and participate together. It’s a celebration. Motorcycles to us are more than just an activity, they're a way of life.”
The heart and soul of The One Motorcycle Show remains the unparalleled collection of 300-plus all style, all era custom-built motorcycles on display, submitted and inspired by builders from around the world.
