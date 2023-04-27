Mt. Hood Meadows will have a splashing good time this weekend in its season-closing festivities for skiers and snowboarders.
Meadows finishes the season with a freestyle parks session in the Zoo and Fireweed parks and at the halfpipe on Friday, April 28 and with the Ninkasi Pond Skim on Saturday, April 29.
Meanwhile, the Easy Rider and Buttercup lifts will operate until 6 p.m. both days.
For the uninitiated, the 14th annual Ninkasi Pond Skim is a fun event, starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A full field of 120 skiers and snowboarders will attempt to speed down the slope and attempt to cross the icy waters of the 100-foot pond located in the base area.
There is no cost to be a spectator, and competitors are judged on their ability to skim across the pond with style — and in costume. Prizes are awarded for the top three performances, and for best splash, best costume and overall impression. Matt Zaffino, meteorologist for KGW TV (8), returns for his 13th pond skim as one of the judges. It's a cool spectator event.
This year the weekend also includes the 1st Annual Pond Skim Polar Plunge, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Special Olympics Oregon. Registration is $20.
