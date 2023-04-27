Ninkasi Pond Skim

Skiers and snowboarders will attempt to make it across the 100-foot pond at Mt. Hood Meadows in the annual Ninkasi Pond Skim on Saturday. There's also a Pond Skim Polar Plunge on Saturday.

 Courtesy Photo: Mt. Hood Meadows

Mt. Hood Meadows will have a splashing good time this weekend in its season-closing festivities for skiers and snowboarders.

Meadows finishes the season with a freestyle parks session in the Zoo and Fireweed parks and at the halfpipe on Friday, April 28 and with the Ninkasi Pond Skim on Saturday, April 29.

