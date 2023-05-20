There were no bad crossovers, SUVs or trucks at Mudfest 2003, the most recent annual competition of outdoor activity vehicles staged by the Northwest Automotive Press Association.
Although only eight of 22 won awards, all of the others more than meet the needs of different families in the Pacific Northwest who value the outdoors. Each easily passed the pavement and moderate off-road courses during two days of testing at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, in mid-April. The toughest also mastered the more severe off-road course, although the vast majority of buyers will never drive that deep into the woods.
The winners were announced by NWAPA in a press release shortly after the event. The categories ranged from Best Value SUV to Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year. The results are listed below. But having driven all of them, I think a few of those that did not win any rewards deserve special recognition:
Most improved: 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport AWD
Honda first entered the growing “more off-road capable crossover SUV” market last year with a Trailsport version of its three-row Pilot that was largely a cosmetic package. It’s back this year with serious upgrades that help the 2023 version compete against the Wilderness versions of the Subaru Crosstrek, Forester and Outback. They include an addition 1-inch lift, underbody skid plates, and more aggressive all-terrain wheels and tires. The standard 3.5-liter V6 packs plenty of power delivered to Honda’s proven all-wheel-drive system. At $50,150 as tested, the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport AWD is within the budget of many families who want a day-to-day crossover SUV that can handle tougher trails for weekend getaways.
Newest old school SUV: 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro
The completely redesigned Toyota Sequoia is a throwback body-on-frame SUV based on the new version of the full-size Toyota Tundra pickup. It is big and blocky, with a go-anywhere feel powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 and a heavy-duty four-wheel-drive system. At $80,291 as tested, the Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is a worthy replacement for the legendary Land Cruiser, which Toyota discontinued this year. The same Toyota Racing Development Pro package is available on the Tundra, which, in my opinion, made it competitive against the more powerful supercharged V8 powered 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor 4x4 SuperCrew, which won the Best Pickup and finished second in the Extreme Capability Vehicle categories.
Small but tough: 2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4X4
I haven’t tested a compact Compass for a few years and was surprised at how off-road capable the Trailhawk version of the 2023 model is. The new standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four produces a healthy 200 horsepower and 221 foot-pounds of torque, which provided good acceleration on the track course. But its off-road capabilities were even better, topping every other small crossover SUV in my opinion — including being able to tackle the severe course. With a base price of $35,745 ($46,290 as tested), all versions of the 2023 Jeep Compass are ideal choices for anyone who lives in an urban environment and escapes it as often as possible.
Stylish surprise: 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport
Several competitors not only performed well but looked great, including the sleek 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 that won the Luxury SUV category. But I favored the 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport. It not only looked great but navigated the off-road course much better because of its higher ground clearance. The Lexus also performed well on the track course because it was equipped with the impressive F Sport handling package. At $70,780, the Lexus was also about $4,000 less than the Genesis, and still provided hybrid fuel economy.
Most outrageous SUV: 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullivan
For the second year in a row, my choice for the most outrageous SUV goes to the Rolls-Royce Cullivan. How outrageous is it? The 2023 version we tested weighs more than three tons, is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine rated at 563 horsepower and 627 foot-pounds of torque, comes with a plush leather interior (and rear seat-stored umbrellas), and costs a staggering $452,725. But it is also off-road capable. I applaud Rolls-Royce for submitting the Cullivan for testing. They must know we can’t possible recommend it, given the price. But it’s a treat to drive.
Biggest cause for celebration: Gas engines aren’t going away quietly
With governments all but mandating electric vehicles, it’s no surprise that Mudfest has seen an increasing number of electrified vehicles in recent years. That includes the this year’s winner of the NW Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (plug-in hybrid) that can go up to 38 miles on electricity before switching over to a conventional fuel saving gas-electric hybrid mode. The runner up was the first all-electric vehicle ever submitted, the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70, which also won the Luxury SUV category.
But the glory days of powerful gas engines are far from over, both in sports cars like the new mid-engine Corvette and several SUVs and trucks that competed at Mudfest. The most powerful was the over-the-top supercharged 5.2-liter V8 in the 2023 Ford Raptor R pickup that produces 700 horsepower and 640 foot-pounds of torque. In second place was the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine rated at 563 horsepower and 672 foot-pounds of torque in the previously-mentioned 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullivan. That was followed by the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V* in the 2023 BMW X7 M60i that pumps out 523 horsepower and 553 foot-pounds of torque. Jeep is being forced to drop its legendary HEMI engines because of tightening emission standards, but rebounded with an incredible smooth twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produced 510 horsepower and 500 foot-pounds of torque in the 2023 Wagoneer Series II 4X4. And both the 2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro pickup and Sequoia TRD Pro SUV came with the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 rated at 437 horsepower and 583 foot-pounds of torque.
And all of them sounded great under heavy acceleration.
How the tests were conducted
Twenty-five NWAPA members participated in two days of testing. Day one of the evaluations took place entirely on paved surfaces. The on-road testing courses included a slalom for handling, a straightaway for acceleration and braking, and a small track to quickly evaluate overall performance. On-road testing opportunities were also available on public roads to help evaluate road manners and better provide overall vehicle impressions in a real-world environment.
The primary off-road course included gravel, muddy two-track, and a test track that included off-camber sidehills, steep hills on and off a log bridge, and an articulation course. All vehicles competed on that entire course. Additional, more severe capability testing, was performed on a handful of vehicles with the addition of two steep and deeply rutted muddy hill obstacles and a deep, rocky bottomed water obstacle.
Mudfest 2023 winners and runner ups
Awards were earned in seven categories, including a new “Best Value SUV or Pickup” category, in addition to the overall winner:
NW Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ($50,880)
Runner up 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 (74,350)
Two-Row Family SUV 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe 20th Anniversary Rubicon ($81,150)
Runner up 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige AWD ($55,120)
Three-Row Family SUV 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ($50,880)
Runner up 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro ($80,291)
Luxury SUV 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 ($74,350)
Runner up 2023 Wagoneer Series II 4x4 (81,105)
Pickup Truck 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor 4x4 SuperCrew ($111,935)
Runner up 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz ($41,824)
Electrified Utility Vehicle 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 ($74,350)
Runner up 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ($50,880)
Extreme Capability Vehicle 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe 20th Anniversary Rubicon ($81,150)
Runner up 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R ($111,935)
Best Value SUV or Pickup 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Premium ($29,685)
Runner up 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ($50,880)
