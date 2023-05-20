There were no bad crossovers, SUVs or trucks at Mudfest 2003, the most recent annual competition of outdoor activity vehicles staged by the Northwest Automotive Press Association.

Although only eight of 22 won awards, all of the others more than meet the needs of different families in the Pacific Northwest who value the outdoors. Each easily passed the pavement and moderate off-road courses during two days of testing at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, in mid-April. The toughest also mastered the more severe off-road course, although the vast majority of buyers will never drive that deep into the woods.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

