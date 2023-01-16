As a kid growing up in Houston, Texas, Ling Ling Huang tried to find things that she enjoyed doing.
Trained early in ballet, she left it behind about age 6.
“Went to cheer champ. I became a cheerleader,” she said.
“Then I quit that, and played tennis. Basically, I bounced around to whatever was cool.”
Having taken up piano and violin, Huang ditched the piano about age 13.
“So much more difficult to be a pianist — an orchestra needs one or two pianists but 30 some violins. Easier for job security. ” she said.
So, after education at Rice University, Huang went about trying to make a living in New York City as a classically trained violinist. She got some gigs, but didn’t strike it rich and also went to work at a wellness and beauty store — which inspired her to try something else, and then eventually move to Portland.
Now, she’ll, perhaps, be seeing her latest work being shown on television. Actress Constance Wu, from “Crazy Rich Asians” fame, is a big fan.
Never a writer and a daughter of musicians, Huang wrote a novel based on her experiences, “Natural Beauty,” and it’s coming out April 4 (Dutton, $27). In the meantime, she and her agent have already fielded option candidates, and none other than Wu and Drew Comins (“Yellowjackets,” Showtime) have agreed to make the story into a television series. It’s in the early phases, as Huang says a screenwriter and screenwriting have been evaluated, but the fact is — her novel has already been snapped up to become a television series.
“I am shocked by this as well,” said Huang, who moved to Portland in June 2022 with her life partner, and they ended up buying a house in Northwest Portland. Huang has played with many symphonies, and still does, including Oregon Symphony lately.
The TV series is one thing, but Huang is just looking forward to the release of “Natural Beauty.” Clearly, it’s something special, if it’s already been optioned.
“A propulsive, captivating read, ‘Natural Beauty’ pulled me into its world like a fever dream,” said Wu, who herself has penned a book, “Making a Scene.”
It’s Huang’s story
The story of “Natural Beauty”: It follows an unnamed narrator — a talented young pianist and the daughter of Chinese immigrants. When a family crisis strikes, the narrator abandons her budding musical career to take a job at a high-end New York City wellness store featuring remarkable products, extravagant procedures, and a remarkably attractive and mysterious staff.
Huang’s experiences mirror the narrator’s, and they guide the novel’s examination of consumerism, self-worth, race and identity, and its evisceration of the beauty and wellness industry. “Natural Beauty” weaves together elements of satire, horror and thriller.
It’s laced with dark humor, because Huang didn’t sugar-coat the reality of her existence as a struggling musician of Asian descent trying to make it in New York City, while working at a wellness store where (mostly) rich white women would come in and buy $400 air filters.
Huang said “it’s definitely the book I wish I could have read growing up in Texas,” where diversity was scarce early on but improved as she went through middle and high school.
“It’s a love letter to my parents, and about the best gift they gave me — music,” she said. Her parents emigrated from Beijing, China. “I speak English, and have every advantage that my parents didn’t have when they went to New York and found it incredibly hard to succeed. I have more respect for my family.”
She continued: “I was really burnt out after school —12 years of conservatory (including Cleveland Institute of Music). By the end of my time at Rice, with all the gigs — I had 4-5 concerts a week, years of practicing 4-10 hours a day — I was excited to try something new, and try to write. Every day I was commuting (New Jersey-NYC), working eight hours at the beauty store and doing gigs when I could. What I missed was practicing. … It served me really well during the pandemic. It’s something we all had to rediscover. Besides money and any success, it’s about something we’ve loved — it’s a privilege to play, even if just for me. That was the heart of the book.”
At the same time, the dichotomy of the story was the “evisceration” of the wellness and beauty industry. She explained:
“I try to uncover ways it depends on our insecurities. It’s manipulative and fear-mongering, how much time you spend thinking about these things when you could be thinking about liberation or different communities. Most clients at the beauty store and who can afford beauty and wellness products are white and very wealthy. It was an eye-opening experience thinking about it racially and through a class lens while working there. Growing up in Houston, I tried my best to assimilate in many ways.”
Basically, it’s an examination of the daughter of immigrants finding the reality of life in America, where commercialism often supersedes real value, like family. There are parallels between music and beauty, she said — both being aesthetically inclined, but “there are dark things about them.” She trained to be a classical violinist, and lived in a dense city (NYC) where things appeared close, but “I didn’t feel closer to my dreams.”
In the book, “some of it is funny and you have to laugh at stuff or it’s too upsetting,” she said. “The ‘horror’ stuff — it’s about some body horror. I think of body horror as the great antithesis to femininity or gender in particular. It’s definitely a genre I love.
“I didn’t even know that I was writing a lot about body horror until I was meeting with mostly production companies and people interested in optioning.” Examples of body horror would be “The Fly,” when Jeff Goldblum turns into a fly, and “Alien,” in which Sigourney Weaver battles an alien hatched from a pregnant woman.
Option offers
She wrote the book, and then came the option offers. Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Randon House, bought the book and her literary agent reached out with potential meetings with TV agents. She landed with United Talented Agency, which set up about 10 meetings, all virtual during the pandemic.
“I was shaking on every single call, so wild to me,” Huang said. She met with producers from “Yellowjackets” and Wu’s production executive.
“We combined those two and they took a meeting together, to see if it was conducive for them to work together. It happened so quickly. I was out of the country for my partner’s grandmothers’ funeral. I was taking calls at 11 p.m.”
Then, she talked with Wu. “It was crazy talking with somebody who I’d seen on screen,” Huang said. “I’ve always supported Asians on screen when I can. I’ve always been a huge fan of hers. To hear her talk about my book and the different themes and what she connected with was incredible. She’s generous, thoughtful, intelligent and a quick (thinking) person. And, we both love reading in general.”
The deal was done. Again, “I’m really in shock,” Huang said. She doesn’t know many details, yet, or which streaming service might pick up the “Natural Beauty” series.
It’s quite an uptick of success. Her partner sold his company to Nike, and he has been starting another company. The stability of living in Portland allows her to not travel very much, and she has been getting semi-regular jobs with Oregon Symphony. She’ll next be part of the “Star Wars vs. Star Trek” concerts this week.
“I feel really fortunate to be playing with them,” she said. “It has been surprisingly good to have that flexibility (in the past year). I would love to play violin full time, but it hasn’t proven to be the most stable career.” She played with Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera before moving to New York City, and then played for many symphonies while living five years there. She won a Grammy Award with Experiential Orchestra in 2021.
“I did not foresee the book (success) happening at all. Since it did, just before the new year I sent in a second novel to my agent. I’m excited to work on other things; during the pandemic, I began a new venture with science-related stuff,” she said.
Her brother still lives in New York City and “he’s a fantastic violinist,” and quite successful. Of her family, she said: “Music has always been part of my family’s life, it’s largely what brought (parents) over here (from China).”
Huang looks forward to the public’s and critics’ reaction to her book.
“Oh, I’m pretty insecure about it,” she said. “Even if it connects with one person, or emboldens anyone to be themselves, that would be the most exciting.”