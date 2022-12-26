Through 5- to 8-minute weekly "Discover Your Trail" free videos featuring stories told by American history experts, viewers can discover people and places important to the 19th century migration route that spanned over 2,000 miles of rugged terrain to the Willamette Valley.
More than 20 new videos have already been produced and are being released each Friday by the Oregon California Trails Association, which has worked for more than 40 years to preserve landmarks and artifacts along the overland western historic trails and to increase their accessibility.
In "Forlorn Hope," learn about the 17 members of the 1846 Donner-Reed Party who left their snowy encampment in the high Sierras in an attempt to hike to safety and secure a rescue party to come to the aid of the trapped emigrants.
Another recent episode featured Wyoming historian Kylie McCormick telling the story of Hog Ranch #1, which was located near the historic site of Fort Fetterman. Hog Ranches were known for providing frontier soldiers with an off-post opportunities for whiskey, gambling and companionship. In the video, McCormick describes the site of the Hog Ranch to share stories from the brothel and the demise of its proprietors.
In releasing the videos, OCTA said they wanted to try a new way of reaching new audiences, by adopting and mastering new methods. The organization has long had a presence on social media, but putting a priority on outreach beyond existing members has not been the prime focus of the group. OCTA President John Briggs recently issued a call to action to organization membership, and OCTA volunteers have taken up the task to promote the organization's mission.
OCTA leaders said the most important element in the new plan is a focus on providing entertaining, educational YouTube videos.
Briggs notes that while OCTA has produced more than 40 videos prior to the current effort, many of them have been focused internally to provide education to members, versus appealing to viewers who may not be aware of OCTA and its legacy in protecting historic trails.
OCTA expects 100 videos to be filmed and produced during the next 12 months.
Oregon City's End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center has also produced virtual content that people can experience online. Bethany Nemec, the facility's interpreter, presents Oregon Trail history talks along with historian Dr. Stephen Beckham.
Unlike with OCTA, the interpretive center's full videos require a fee, but there are free previews available. Full videos can be accessed on the interpretive center's website at www.historicoregoncity.org, with a $10 viewing contribution.