Nik Whitcomb, newly appointed artistic director of Bag&Baggage Productions, came to Hillsboro from Omaha Nebraska, via Chicago.

“The small-town vibe is my vibe, I really believe in making art in smaller regional spaces,” he told Pamplin Media recently by Zoom. Bag&Baggage is unique in the region because it’s a small, indie theatre company that puts on contemporary plays, but has its backbone in Shakespeare. While it’s fairly easy to put on a gritty little two-hander with $200 worth of props, it’s another thing to wrangle a few dozen actors, and their accents, to tackle the poetry of “Much Ado About Nothing” or “The Tempest.” But they do it.

Hillsboro's Bag & Baggage Productions' new artistic director Nik Whitcomb talks about his plans for the company.

Tags

Recommended for you