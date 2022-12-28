Nik Whitcomb, new artistic director for Bag & Baggage Productions, stands in the theater at The Vault in downtown Hillsboro. "I still want to root us in Shakespeare," he said, but Greek stories, classic stories and contemporary playwrights are also part of the plan.
As the new artistic director, Nik Whitcomb is excited about helping make Bag&Baggage Productions and The Vault Theatre a draw for entertainment.
PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez
Nik Whitcomb, newly appointed artistic director of Bag&Baggage Productions, came to Hillsboro from Omaha Nebraska, via Chicago.
“The small-town vibe is my vibe, I really believe in making art in smaller regional spaces,” he told Pamplin Media recently by Zoom. Bag&Baggage is unique in the region because it’s a small, indie theatre company that puts on contemporary plays, but has its backbone in Shakespeare. While it’s fairly easy to put on a gritty little two-hander with $200 worth of props, it’s another thing to wrangle a few dozen actors, and their accents, to tackle the poetry of “Much Ado About Nothing” or “The Tempest.” But they do it.
Whitcomb is prepared for that, but as the theater comes out of its COVID-19 coma, he is prepared to extend Shakespeare.
“I still want to root us in Shakespeare. But I also think that there are Greek stories, there are folktales, there are different public domain stories from different cultures that we can adapt and explore,” Whitcomb said, fairly rattling off his wish list.
“I also want to do a big return to classic storytelling in the sense of strong characters, strong plotlines, and contemporary playwrights who are writing about the past or writing about history or writing about certain characters that we may know through different lenses or in different ways.”
Upcoming shows (March 2 - March 26) include “Apples in Winter” and “I F!@#ing Hate Shakespeare.” The latter has been called “A moving and inspiring defense for knowing your Shakespeare and also a compelling argument never to produce his work again.”
Whitcomb discussed the importance of diversity in the theater industry and the value of bringing in unique and innovative performances. He also talked about the importance of diversity behind the scenes, including hiring women directors and directors of color, and making The Vault Theatre a performing arts center for Hillsboro.
He wants to move from a four-show to a five-show season, to include an outdoor show which is not necessarily Shakespeare. “It could be Moliere,” he says of the 17th century French playwright, or it could be a contemporary American play.
Bag&Baggage has good bones. Its actors have put on Shakespeare love poetry readings for Valentines Day (reading from their phones) in The Vault’s bar, and in 2019 put on a fine version of Anthony Burgess’s stage play version of his novella “A Clockwork Orange," creating a torqued take on a twisted story.
Talent
While he wants to direct two of the five shows, he said “I had to make sure that we have a diverse batch of talent coming in, that we're seeing new voices and new directors. So I'm really excited about hiring women directors and more BIPOC directors, queer directors, the folks that come from different backgrounds that I do not: we may see them on stage, but also seeing them behind the scenes is super important to me.”
Whitcomb also wants to activate The Vault as a performing arts center, bringing in dance companies, comedians and musicians. “This is probably in the distant future. A venue that that is a hot commodity so that people are like, ‘Oh, I want my show to be at The Vault,’ that is the is the energy I want to create.”
He knows it will take a lot of promotion and buzz to get people to come out to Main Street in Hillsboro, which can be sleepy even on a Friday night.
Bag&Baggage founder Scott Palmer said in a statement, “Nik was raised in a suburban area and truly understands and respects the people who call rural and suburban areas home. He and I share a belief that folks who live in the ‘burbs and in rural areas deserve access to life changing theatre just as much as people who live in the big city.”
In chatting, Whitcomb emphasized the importance of networking and making connections, and advised actors to be prepared and focus on the material when auditioning, rather than trying to impress the casting director. He spends a fair amount of time on the New Play Exchange looking for writers.
He has a podcast "THE COME UP with Nik Whitcomb" and he was program director of the Black Theatre Coalition. The multitasking that comes with running Bag&Baggage should be familiar to Whitcomb.
History
Bag&Baggage Productions has been a staple of the Hillsboro community for 17 years, beginning as a traveling company carrying their own costumes and props and has been paying the mortgage on its own, permanent venue, The Vault Theatre, since 2016.
On a recent Friday night, the 100-seat theater was about half full for a performance of “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” by John Patrick Stanley, who wrote “Moonstruck." The female interest was played by Jayna Sweet, who has Los Angeles looks (her last home) and held the audience rapt with her portrayal of a woman broken more by her own guilt than by her abuser. Danny was played by Janelle Rae, whose manner and movement kept the play off kilter, in a study of male aggression, self-loathing and shame. On a sparse set (a Bronx Irish bar in Act I, a shabby bedroom in Act II) they conjured up the kind of magic only live theater can provide, completely gripping the audience. Afterward, Whitcomb hosted a meet and greet, standard fare for anyone leading a theatre company who has to raise money from kind donors and grants. His booming laugh was everywhere, and he seemed to enjoy working the room.
He likes the co leadership model with managing director T.S. McCormick.
"So, I get to have the ideas about what (acts) could be there and make the relationships and get the booking going, and he has to handle the finance and the contracts and all those details. I get to just keep having ideas and then go to rehearsal and he gets to punch the numbers and make sure that everything gets lined out.”