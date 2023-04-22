Nissan has been producing the Altima midsize sedan since 1992, but its roots go back to the 1950s. Nissan has always offered some kind of midsize sedan, giving consumers an economical family car of high quality. Over the last 30 years, Nissan has always sold more than 100,000 Altimas per year. In its most popular periods, the Altima has sold well over 300,000 units per year. There are millions of Altimas still on the road, and the model remains a mainstay of Nissan’s business.

Now for 2023, the Altima has been refreshed to offer more tech, more safety equipment, and an up-to-date exterior and interior presentation. The result is a vehicle that can compete on every point with the heavy-hitting midsize sedans from Toyota, Honda, Kia and Hyundai.