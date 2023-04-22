The 2023 Nissan Altima has been refreshed to offer more tech, more safety equipment, and an up-to-date exterior and interior designs. It can compete on every point with the heavy-hitting affordable midsize sedans from Toyota, Honda, Kia and Hyundai.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The most powerful 2023 Nissan Altima comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that produces up to 248 horsepower but still delivers as much as 34 miles per gallon.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
Inside the cabin of the 2023 Nissan Altima, you’ll find a 12.3-inch touchscreen on the top SL and SR VC-Turbo trims.
Courtesy Photo: Nissan Altima
The front bucket seats in the 2023 Nissan Altima are among the most comfortable in any affordable midsize car.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
Three people can sit comfortably in the back seats of the 2023 Nissan Altima.
PMG Photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 Nissan Altima offers 15.4 cubic feet of space in the trunk.
Nissan has been producing the Altima midsize sedan since 1992, but its roots go back to the 1950s. Nissan has always offered some kind of midsize sedan, giving consumers an economical family car of high quality. Over the last 30 years, Nissan has always sold more than 100,000 Altimas per year. In its most popular periods, the Altima has sold well over 300,000 units per year. There are millions of Altimas still on the road, and the model remains a mainstay of Nissan’s business.
Now for 2023, the Altima has been refreshed to offer more tech, more safety equipment, and an up-to-date exterior and interior presentation. The result is a vehicle that can compete on every point with the heavy-hitting midsize sedans from Toyota, Honda, Kia and Hyundai.
The Altima comes with two engine options. Most trims come with a direct-injected 2.5-liter engine rated at 182 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, while the top SR VC-Turbo trim comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine equipped with a variable compression system. This allows the engine to run at high compression with low turbo boost at light loads, creating better fuel efficiency. When the engine load increases, compression is reduced and the turbocharger ramps up boost to deliver more power. The variable compression turbocharged (VC-Turbo) engine offers 236 horsepower on regular gasoline, or up to 248 horsepower with premium gas.
Both engine options are paired with Nissan’s Xtronic continuously variable transmission and most trims offer a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. However, the base S trim and the top SR VC-Turbo trim are available only with front-wheel drive.
On the outside, the current-year refresh gives the Altima a clean, modern look with LED headlights and an integrated grille. The Altima looks more expensive than it is. Inside the cabin, you’ll find a 12.3-inch touchscreen on the top SL and SR VC-Turbo trims. The big screen is optional on the mid-level SV trim. Lower trims get a standard 7-inch touchscreen, with an 8-inch option on mid-level trims. Android Auto and Apple Carplay are offered on all trims, along with hands-free text messaging. Wireless charging is standard on top trims, optional on mid-level trims and not available on the base S trim.
We tested the top SR VC-Turbo trim for a week, and found it pleasant and exciting. There’s plenty of power, sure-footed handling in the heavy spring rains and comfortable inside with all the modern comforts, including heated seats and a heated steering wheel. The Altima is big enough to offer plenty of space in the cabin for five and 15.4 cubic feet in the trunk, so it’s convenient for most household uses, plus you get the excellent ride and handling of a sedan.
If you’re on a budget, the 2023 Nissan Altima starts at an affordable $25,490 for the base S trim, but if you can swing it, the SR VC-Turbo is a great alternative to the top trims of the Asian brands, and you might even find it a compelling option against the base trims of the European sport sedans. You’ll get comparable performance and upgrade features that you won’t get from the German brands. Either way, if you’re shopping mid-size sedans for family or fun, the 2023 Nissan Altima deserves a good look and a test drive.