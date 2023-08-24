The profile of the 2023 Nissan Z is familiar to anyone who remembers the original groundbreaking Datsun 240 Z. The twin-turbocharged V6 engine is much more powerful, however, producing an impressive 400 horsepower.
The delightfully retro 2023 Nissan Z is now available with a 9-speed automatic transmission that is actually faster than the 6-speed manual.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The profile of the 2023 Nissan Z is familiar to anyone who remembers the original groundbreaking Datsun 240 Z. The twin-turbocharged V6 engine is much more powerful, however, producing an impressive 400 horsepower.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The interior of the 2023 Nissan Z is a modern take on the original Z cars, down to the traditional hand brake.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The deeply contoured front bucket seats in the 2023 Nissan Z offer plenty of support for aggressive driving but are comfortable enough for long trips.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The Performance Package available for the 2023 Nissan Z includes a more aggressive suspension, upgraded sway bars, and bigger brakes
Courtesy photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The cargo area under the hatch in the 2023 Nissan Z is large enough for weekend getaways.
It’s an article of faith among the sports car cult that manual transmissions are better than automatics. It’s the subject of t-shirts and ball caps, bumper stickers and snide comments about millennials and now, Gen Z. So it was with some trepidation that I collected the new Nissan Z equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission for this week’s review. As it turned out, I shouldn’t have worried about anything except my car guy street cred. This car is fantastic.
The 2023 Nissan Z is still technically in its first model year, having appeared in late 2021 as a 2023 model. However, the automatic transmission option came a little later, after the manual-only launch edition had its moment. But the Z-car is still a two-seat, two-door fastback hatch sports car, true to the styling of the original 240Z from 53 years ago. It’s fast, nimble, and utterly delightful regardless of which transmission you choose.