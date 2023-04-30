Portland blues star Norman Sylvester and his band have been entertaining crowds for years.
And, it’s been a noble cause in the past several years that has earned Sylvester even more acclaim. He’s been at the forefront of helping fellow musicians attain health care.
The Norman Sylvester Band once again plays a fundraising event for Health Care for All Oregon, with the concert returning after COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation. It’s now called the “Soul Queens & Blues Kings Making It Real Concert,” and it takes place 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Aladdin Theater, 3017 S.E. Milwaukie Ave.
It used to be called “Healing the Healthcare Blues” for the past nine years to promote awareness and raise funds.
From publicity:
Since its inception, the Norman Sylvester Band has been involved with HCAO. Since independent musicians tend to be under-insured, we are very aware of the need for universal health care, since it should be considered a basic human right. HCAO educates about and advocates for an equitable, affordable, comprehensive, high-quality publicly funded universal health care system that will improve the lives of individuals, families and communities across Oregon and throughout the United States.
Sylvester, nicknamed "Boogie Cat," said that universal health care has gained momentum in Washington, Oregon and California.
“All these musicians have their own health care stories, as artists often play benefits for people in financial need from health issues,” he said.
Musicians involved are Sylvester and his band, LaRhonda Steele, Lenanne Sylvester-Miller, Myrtle Brown, Sarah Billings, Jay “Bird” Koder, Ben Rice, Tevis Hodge Jr., Renato Caranto and Kim Field. Lynn Darroch is the narrator.
They’ll be performing songs by the likes of “Soul Queens” Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight and Etta James and “Blues Kings” Muddy Waters, B.B. King and Otis Rush.
Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the door.
For more about Health Care for All Oregon: hcao.org.
