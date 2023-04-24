Shelton, Washington — April 24, 2023 — After two days of on- and off-road evaluations, the automotive media professionals of the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) named the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV as the Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year. This marks the second time — in a row — in the 28-year history of the event (fondly referred to as “Mudfest”) that a plug-in vehicle has won the overall title.

Members of the NWAPA spent two days evaluating 22 crossovers, SUVs and pickups on specially prepared courses at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington. They included Pamplin Media Group automotive writers Jim Redden and Jeff Zurschmeide.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.