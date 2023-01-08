December, Sunday 18th, at 8:57 AM (PST), we got a recovery from Javier Savala who got stuck driving his Ford Escape.
We contacted Javier right away and once we verified his location and contact information we submitted the request to volunteers. No more than 20 minutes after passing the ticket to volunteers we got Clayton Shaddox already coordinating with Javier.
Here are Clayton’s notes about the recovery: “Javier, the original caller. A Ford F250 and a Tesla had driven down the same road after Javier asked the Portal for help and got stuck behind him.
The first priority was to get the Tesla backed up the hill and turned around so we could get it out of the way and help the other vehicles. After a lot of digging and leapfrogging the six traction boards I brought to make a roadway for the Tesla we got it up high enough on the hill we could swing the nose around enough I could rig an axle strap through his passenger front wheel rim and winch him around so he was facing uphill. Once he was facing uphill I could winch him from the little factory tow point up the hill to a flatter spot and he could drive himself out.
The F250 was having a lot of trouble. The conditions in the snow were just wet and sloppy and we had a hard time making much progress. At one point he started to slide toward a drop off to the creak too much and I used my MorePowerPuller hand winch to pull his back end sideways to keep him out of the ditch.