Orcas are coming to OMSI — not up the Willamette River, but right there at the museum itself in the form of exhibit “Orcas: Our Shared Future,” May 13-Jan. 28. It’s courtesy of Royal BC Museum in Victoria, British Columbia, and it’s the United States premiere.
“Dive deep into the stories and science that surround the magnificent orca, apex predator of all oceans,” promotions say.
Through dramatic displays, immersive games and provocative videos, visitors of all ages will explore currents of ecological activism, popular culture, and Indigenous beliefs to gain a deeper understanding of how orcas and humans are inextricably connected.
“Orcas are complex social beings with a culture and language of their own,” said Royal BC Museum CEO Alicia Dubois. The Royal BC Museum produced the exhibit in partnership with MuseumsPartner. This exhibition explores the science behind orcas’ complex emotional lives and provides an indelible reminder of the similarities between orcas and humans, challenging us to think of our responsibilities as a part of nature, not apart from nature.”
“We’re especially excited for visitors to connect with Indigenous knowledge and stories about orcas,” said Erin Graham, President and CEO of OMSI. “ The science and artwork shared by the Northwest Coast First Nations offers visitors the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding, relationship, and inspiration to protect these sophisticated animals and our oceans.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to experience orcas up close via three life-sized replicas. Additionally, the exhibition features 100-plus artifacts and objects, including unique cultural objects by Indigenous artists: Articulated Dance Mask by Richard Hunt (Kwaguilth); an intricately carved Gold Killer Whale Box by Bill Reid (Haida); and a specially commissioned painting by Haida manga artist Michael Nicoli Yahgulanaas.
There’ll also be Legacy, a full-size wood orca skeleton by artist Ken Hall, made of reclaimed cedar to honor its traditional use by First Nations, and Interactive stations that strive to translate orca experiences into human sensations.
