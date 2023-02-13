For the first time in its 35-year history, Oregon Ballet Theatre has named a woman as a permanent artistic director.
She’s Danielle Rowe, and she comes with experience as a principal dancer and as a critically acclaimed choreographer.
He work “MADCAP” recently premiered at San Francisco Ballet’s Next @90 Festival, which featured nine commissions.
She begins her tenure Feb. 27, 2023, taking over the reins as artistic director from interim AD Peter Franc. She joins Shane Jewell, the new executive director, in OBT leadership.
Franc had taken over from Kevin Irving in 2021. Before the Irving's hiring in 2013, Anne Mueller served as interim artistic director.
Before Irving, OBT artistic directors were James Canfield and Christopher Stowell.
Together Rowe and Jewell will build on OBT’s legacy of artistic excellence and grow the overall impact of the organization in the community and region, OBT said.
From OBT:
Rowe began her career in 2001 with the Australian Ballet where she quickly rose to the rank of principal dancer. After a 10-year career in Australia, Rowe went on to dance with Christopher Wheeldon’s Morphoses and Houston Ballet before pivoting to contemporary dance and joining the acclaimed Nederlands Dans Theater. There she worked intimately with respected dance luminaries such as Jiří Kylián, Crystal Pite, Mats Ek, Paul Lightfoot, and Sol León among others. Her rich and varied career steeped in both classical and contemporary technique has informed her choreographic approach and taste as a curator.
"I am thrilled to join the Oregon Ballet Theatre team to cultivate the inquisitive and progressive energy of the company and the Portland community as we work together to thoughtfully re-imagine a more inclusive and exhilarating future for ballet," said Rowe.
“Dani brings an inspiring and clear vision for the future of OBT and ballet,” said OBT Board Chair Cate Sweeney. “She has a deep well of creativity, a variety of experiences at the highest levels of dance internationally, and a personality that melds with OBT and our community.”
OBT fans were treated to Rowe’s choreography last season with her titular work “Dreamland” on the spring program. Peter Franc invited Rowe a friend and former colleague from Houston Ballet, to stage the work and is delighted that this “new powerhouse talent,” will be coming to Portland.
Franc will stay on as artistic consultant.
