If Oregon Children’s Theatre wanted an energetic, knowledgable, well-rounded and experienced new leader, it appears the company found her.
Jenn Hartmann Luck, who has already started as producing artistic director in a remote capacity from Texas, has been an administrator, theater leader, artist, teacher, director/producer, creator of new musical theater and singer/songwriter musician. She uses the word “unicorn” perhaps in evaluating her strengths in the arts field and what OCT looked for in its new artistic director. Hartmann Luck, 44, brings a lot to Oregon Children’s Theatre, which has known only two artistic directors in its 35-year history — the late, longtime leader Stan Foote and Marcella Crowson.
“Maybe I’m a nontraditional artistic director, but I’m excited to see Oregon Children’s Theatre holistically,” she said.
“For many years of my career, since undergraduate, I’ve found myself loving every aspect of the theater space. I’ve loved administrative roles, I like to think that way and solve problems, thinking big, strategic planning. My artist soul was always creating and writing and performing. And, I’ve learned to absolutely love arts education. ‘Are you an artist performer, administrator or educator?’” Well, all of the above, she said.
“There’s an unspoken line, saying do you want to be administrator or artist? When you’re in those administrative spaces, it’s so critical you’re there running the department and office. During COVID, I spent time creating and writing a new musical. I centered myself as an artist. After a few years I was missing my work as educator and leader in these spaces. I knew at the end of the day it would be critical for me and my journey to find a space that honors the creator, administrator and artist in me.”
Most recently, Hartmann Luck served as director of Partnerships and Programming for Education at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, presenting full seasons of live performing arts programming for young audiences and building an education department that served over 22,000 students per year.
Passionate about new works, she has composed and co-written lyrics of “Gretel! The Musical” and “The Battlefields of Clara Barton,” as well as “The New Next-door Neighbor.” She is helping develop “Keys,” a new musical for young audiences. Also a musician, Hartmann Luck has taught songwriting workshops and produced material via her Lucky Hart Records with the release of “Raise Your Voices (Songs Celebrating the Kids Who Are Changing the World,” an 11-track album of originals that she produced, wrote and performs on.
Oh, and she has a husband and two children, ages 9 and 7.
Said Dre Slaman, OCT’s Board President: “Jenn’s experience in the field made her stand out, and we are confident that her creativity, leadership, and passion will build on OCT’s legacy while guiding us towards new heights of artistic excellence and innovation. We look forward to working together to create impactful programming that will enrich our community while building a bright and vibrant future for our organization. With Jenn at the helm, we are excited to continue OCT’s mission of transforming lives and creating meaningful theatre experiences for our youth.”
Hartmann Luck said she had been eyeing opportunities in youth theater, and saw Portland as a natural fit because “it’s like a sister city (to Austin). We speak the same language. I knew the legacy over the years (of OCT, and Foote). It’s exciting for myself and my family to imagine a new adventure.”
While she looks forward in her new role at Oregon Children’s Theatre, she does pay homage to Foote:
“I taught a course at University of Texas-Austin, and we had ’The Giver,’ which Stan helmed, as part of our curriculum,” she said. “I loved the script, it’s a strong example of adaptation of classic text.
“I met him a few times at conferences, but never worked with him. I’m able to honor and celebrate the legacy of what was. But, what’s next for the community?”
Indeed, Hartmann Luck wants to work toward changing what Oregon Children’s Theatre offers to its audience. She would like to keep doing traditional shows, like “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Aladdin Jr.,” but also newer, different plays. A good example is what OCT is staging right now, “When A Mountain Meets The Moon,” which involves an entire Asian-American cast.
She wants to diversify the plays, reaching out to more audiences.
“Representation on stage is really important, and more work needs to be done,” she said. “How do I make spaces for artists who aren’t getting enough stage time?”
And, different plays provide different themes, including “difficult topics.” Children are experiencing different things in life, and “we want to create work and stories that help the process.”
She also wants to reach out to Portland musicians to discuss ways to collaborate. She has already been in touch with two prominent family musicians, Red Yarn (Andy Furgeson) and Aaron Nigel Smith.
Hartmann Luck added: “I have 7- and 9-year-olds and we like (traditional) titles like the next person; there is nostalgia, comfort and safety in stories we know. When you discover new stories, you’re shocked and surprised. There’s really this beautiful thing that happens when you build a relationship with audiences, and they have confidence that whatever you put in front of them that we’ll develop something special for them. It may not be ‘Aladdin Jr.’ and ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar.’”
