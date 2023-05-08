Jenn Hartmann Luck

Jenn Hartmann Luck brings more than 25 years of experience with her to artistic director position at Oregon Children's Theatre.

 Courtesy Photo: Caballero Pictures

If Oregon Children’s Theatre wanted an energetic, knowledgable, well-rounded and experienced new leader, it appears the company found her.

Jenn Hartmann Luck, who has already started as producing artistic director in a remote capacity from Texas, has been an administrator, theater leader, artist, teacher, director/producer, creator of new musical theater and singer/songwriter musician. She uses the word “unicorn” perhaps in evaluating her strengths in the arts field and what OCT looked for in its new artistic director. Hartmann Luck, 44, brings a lot to Oregon Children’s Theatre, which has known only two artistic directors in its 35-year history — the late, longtime leader Stan Foote and Marcella Crowson.

