Today, there is seemingly a brewpub on about every corner in the Portland-metro area, and certainly in most towns in Oregon. But, there was a first, and it was Hillsdale Brewery & Public House, which the McMenamin brothers opened in 1985.

Thanks to some lobbying by Mike McMenamin and others, it became legal in Oregon to serve the beer you brewed at the same location where you brewed it. So, Hillsdale Brewery started making beer and offering it up to drink at the flagship brewpub, 1505 S.W. Sunset Blvd. — basically across Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway from Ida B. Wells High School, and just up the hill, site of an old Skippers.

