A movie made in Portland has won an Academy Award.
Following a win at the Golden Globes, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won Best Animated Picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
A movie made in Portland has won an Academy Award.
Following a win at the Golden Globes, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won Best Animated Picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Del Toro worked with Mark Gustafson of Portland, the co-director, on the film and Portland’s ShadowMachine created much of the animation. Filming also took place in Guadalajara, Mexico.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” tells the classic children’s fairy tale of the wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy and mends the heart of woodcarver Geppetto, with a darker take: It takes place in 1930s Italy, beset by fascism, and Pinocchio is a mean trickster.
It stars the voices of Ewan McGregor (as Sebastian J. Cricket), David Bradley (as Geppetto), Gregory Mann (as Pinocchio), Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Waltz, Tilda Swinton, John Turturro, Burn Gorman and Tim Blake Nelson. It’s written by del Toro and Patrick McHale.
It was world-premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15, 2022. It has been streaming on Netflix.
Del Toro originally announced the idea in 2008, but development problems persisted. Four years later, ShadowMachine signed on to the project. In 2017, studios opted not to finance the movie, leading to Netflix’s purchase of the rights.
Along with ShadowMachine, filming took place in Guadalajara, Mexico.
ShadowMachine has been well-known for some time, having made the likes of “BoJack Horseman” and “Robot Chicken,” as well as “Final Space” and “Tuca & Bertie.”
Co-founders/co-owners Alex Bulkley and Carey Campodonico co-produced “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and, according to publicists, have been working on a reboot of MTV’s “Clone High,” by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, for HBO Max.
ShadowMachine also has TV, commercial, film and music video projects.
Reporter
“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.
“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.