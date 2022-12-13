Rediscover Oregon, a 24/7 TV travel channel focused on Oregon-centric places and events, launched this week.
Video content includes stories from Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. The channel features scenes from downtown Portland to downtown Bend, the Willamette Valley and southern Oregon.
Rediscover Oregon, a collaboration between Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group, includes locally produced videos by local content creators and social media influencers. Topics include Oregon escapes, tips on places to hike, mountain bike, ski and where to eat or find good wines and vineyards. It explores some of the hidden gems in Portland and other cities.
"Rediscover Oregon should be your first destination for when you want to get out and explore everything Oregon has to offer," said Heidi Wright, COO for EO Media and publisher of The Bulletin in Bend.
This streaming channel can be accessed via a Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or other sticks that plug into the back of your smart TV set by searching for "Rediscover Oregon" or going directly to rediscoveror.com.
"We hope this encourages Oregonians and visitors to fan out and explore our home state, to get a better understanding of what we have to offer and why people choose to live here," Wright said.
Mark Garber, president of Pamplin Media Group, said he thinks the unveiling of the channel is well-timed.
"Coming out of the pandemic, Oregon residents are eager once again to rediscover all the wonders in their own backyards. That makes this the optimum time to launch this channel and remind people why Oregon is a special place to live or visit," Garber said. "Our partnership with EO Media Group allows us collectively to promote every corner of the state."
The Rediscover Oregon channel will reach 1.84 million readers of EO Media and Pamplin Media Group weekly using all of their media assets — print, digital, social media and email.
Most of the content will be evergreen — meaning it will always be relevant to anyone interested in all things related to tourism in Oregon, Garber said, but content will be updated to keep the channel fresh.
The channel is still in the buildout phase and will eventually offer geographic segmentation for viewers who want to learn more about the coast or other specific regions of Oregon. The channel does offer a limited number of these video segments now for those who stream the channel on their television.
One of the goals of Rediscover Oregon is to partner with local content producers to highlight their videos about Oregon. Content producers can go to the CONTACT US page on rediscoveror.com to send an email about their videos and why they would be a good addition to the channel.
"Viewer feedback is important to us," Garber said. "We encourage all feedback to help us improve the quality of the channel."
For advertising information about Rediscover Oregon, contact J. Brian Monihan, vice president with Pamplin Media, at 971-204-7784 or email him at bmonihan@pamplinmedia.com.