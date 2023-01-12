The topic is pretty popular in these parts and the Portland EcoFilm Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary season, starting Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 14-15 at Hollywood Theatre.
The festival season features 21 Portland-area premieres of ecological films from around the world. It showcases the best films about nature, environment, outdoor pursuits, activism and ecological living; its mission is to use cinema to create a more active, empowered, diverse and connected community of environmental advocates, publicity says.
The festival received about 100 international submissions for 2023. It begins with three programs the first weekend, and films show at Hollywood Theatre through the end of June.
Opening weekend features “Trees & The People Who Love Them,” 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, as well as a selection of ecological short films (7 p.m.) and the premiere of Tracey Deer’s “Beans” (7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15). The film “Beans” explores the Oka Crisis, an Indigenous uprising and land dispute between Mohawk people and the town of Oka, Quebec.
Several screenings will include community conversations and question-answer sessions with filmmakers.
The season finale will feature a performance and presentation by Cory McAbee, a filmmaker, actor, artist, musician and pollinator advocate (“The American Astronaut,” “Stingray Sam”).
“While there’s obviously value in enjoying these films on their own, it can be very rewarding and even healthy to connect with other people afterward about what you’ve just watched,” said Rozzell Medina, festival director and programmer.