Movie "Beans" showing at Portland EcoFilm Festival

"Beans" by Tracey Deer shows at the Portland EcoFilm Festival.

 Courtesy Photo: Hollywood Theatre

The topic is pretty popular in these parts and the Portland EcoFilm Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary season, starting Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 14-15 at Hollywood Theatre.

The festival season features 21 Portland-area premieres of ecological films from around the world. It showcases the best films about nature, environment, outdoor pursuits, activism and ecological living; its mission is to use cinema to create a more active, empowered, diverse and connected community of environmental advocates, publicity says.