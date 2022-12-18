Is there any better time than the days leading up to Christmas, and the days in the aftermath? With such anticipation and celebration, and color and flair and sounds of the season, it’s a great time to be with friends and family.
Get out, see the lights, listen to the singers, drink the … well, whatever.
Here’s a rundown of some holiday things to do before and after Christmas:
New things
The Grammy Award-winning klezmer superstars The Klezmatics play a Hanukkah concert, performing music from their 2006 album “Happy Joyous Hanukkah,” which includes lyrics by Woody Guthrie, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 N.E. Alberta St.
Info: albertarosetheatre.com.
Oregon Symphony puts on its “Holiday Brass” concert, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 S.W. Broadway.
More: orsymphony.org.
Portland Columbia Symphony Orchestra puts on its own brassy holiday show under the direction of Conductor Steven Byess, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at First Presbyterian Church, 1200 S.W. Alder St.
Details: pcsymphony.org.
Oh, it could be a fun night at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 S.W. Broadway, when Harry Connick Jr., the Grammy- and Emmy-award winning musician, performs traditional and classic holiday songs and originals, 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Info: portland5.com.
There will be one more, likely popular, day at the Holidays at the Belle 2022 “A Christmas Wonderland” at the decorated and lighted Victorian Belle mansion, 1441 N. McClellan St.
It’ll be 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children (6-12).
More: victorianbelle.com.
Just after Christmas, Conductor David Hattner leads the Portland Youth Philharmonic in its annual “Concert-at-Christmas,” which has the theme “Up in the Air.”
It’ll be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 S.W. Broadway, and features PYP String Ensemble, PYP Wind Ensemble, an alumni orchestra and the PYP Conservatory Orchestra.
Details: portlandyouthphil.org.
The queens of Christmas, DeLa and Jinkx, host an evening of spectacle, comedy, music and annual favorites, “The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show,” 8 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 27 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 S.W. Broadway.
Info: portland5.com.
The “Brave Night: A Children’s Celebration of Light,” a one-hour Revels story for children ages 2-7, takes place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 29-30 at Brunish Theatre, 1111 S.W. Broadway. It’s inspired by “The Midwinter Revels: Andalusian Night.”
More: portland5.com.
How about a little magic for the holidays? The Illusionists put on their mind-blowing “Magic of the Holidays” showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 29-30 at Keller Auditorium, 222 S.W. Clay St.
Details: portland5.com.
Ongoing sights
The Grotto, 8840 N.E. Skidmore St., with its “Christmas Festival of Lights,” is the place to be for spirituality, puppet shows, choral performances and indoor concerts, through Dec. 30 (except Christmas Day).
Info: thegrotto.org.
Stay in the warmth of your car and enjoy a long trip through the decorated Portland International Raceway for “Winter Wonderland,” an annual part of the city’s holiday fun since 1993. It’s called “The Largest Holiday Light Show West of the Mississippi” with more than 250 light set pieces and animated scenes. It’s open 5 p.m.-11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 at PIR, 1940 N. Victory Blvd.
More: winterwonderlandportland.com.
The famed Peacock Lane walking/driving tour of decorated and lighted Southeast Portland homes, located off Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard between Stark and Belmont streets, takes place 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night through Dec. 31.
Details: peacocklane.org.
With “Music Makes the Season,” Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours through Jan. 4.
Info: pittockmansion.org.
The Oregon Zoo presents its huge, animal-themed ZooLights through Jan. 5 (except Christmas Day).There’ll be seasonal food offerings from elephant ears and dinners specials to Oregon beer and wine. You can walk through the grounds or drive through them on selected nights to see the forests of lighted trees, dazzling life-size animal silhouettes and the light-bedecked zoo train.
More: oregonzoo.org.
Ongoing events
You’ll have to brave the cold (and possibly wet) weather, but you can’t go through a holiday season without watching the Christmas Ships Parade on the Willamette and Columbia rivers. About 60 boats take part in the annual parade. It concludes Wednesday, Dec. 21, so make your plans, find a spot on the banks of a river and enjoy.
Details: christmasships.org.
If you haven’t seen it, you should probably go see it: Oregon Ballet Theatre puts on productions of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker,” through Dec. 24 at Keller Auditorium, 222 S.W. Clay St.
The story: Brave toy soldiers battle mischievous mice, snowflakes dance, and you get carried away to a magical Land of Sweets to encountered the Sugar Plum Fairy, all to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score.
Info: obt.org.
Portland Center Stage’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” a reimagining of the beloved story, at The Armory, 128 N.W. 11th Ave., continues through Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.
More: pcs.org.
Michael Allen Harrison’s “Christmas at The Old Church” features shows (various times) through Dec. 24, at The Old Church, 1422 S.W. 11th Ave. He’ll be joined by singer Julianne Johnson and many others in the annual holiday show.
Portland Playhouse puts on a great “A Christmas Carol” each year, as the spirits guide Scrooge through a transformative journey toward love. It stages through Dec. 30.
Info: portlandplayhouse.org.