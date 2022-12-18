Oregon Zoo ZooLights

You can walk or drive through the magnificent display of 1.5-million lights, many of them animal-themed, at Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights, through Jan. 5. If you want to get out, there are many things to go do — and maybe the weather and crowds will cooperate.

Is there any better time than the days leading up to Christmas, and the days in the aftermath? With such anticipation and celebration, and color and flair and sounds of the season, it’s a great time to be with friends and family.

Get out, see the lights, listen to the singers, drink the … well, whatever.

