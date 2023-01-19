The 2023 Portland International Auto Show takes place starting on Thursday, Feb. 2, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Portland.
As always, the Portland Auto Show will feature mobility options across the entire spectrum, from economy cars to exotic sports cars and pickup trucks, from compacts to the largest heavy duty models. The show will also host the full range of the SUV market, from subcompact crossovers to the largest truck-based eight-passenger utility vehicles.
Reflecting the direction of the automotive market, the 2023 show will also feature a full complement of the newest electric and electrified hybrid vehicles. Exhibitors will also showcase home charging solutions and information about public charging around the Portland metro area. This year’s Electric Avenue exhibit will also offer information on the new state and federal financial incentives that apply to 2023 EV and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) purchases.
There’s even an opportunity to ride along in the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUVs on a special indoor driving course. Attendees will be able to drive the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, among other options, on the streets surrounding the convention center.
Electric vehicles expected to be on display at the show include the exciting BMW i4 coupe, the affordable Chevrolet Bolt hatchback and Bolt EUV crossover, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Volvo C40 Recharge and the Volkswagen ID.4, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. Toyota and Subaru will show the closely related Toyota BZ4X and Subaru Solterra. They are the first-ever EVs from those manufacturers.
On top of all that, the usual array of Auto Show features will be available, including a chance to win a new Toyota BZ4X. To enter, stop by to register for a chance to pull the winning key on Sunday afternoon. There will also be a station located in The Garage where several aftermarket businesses will be modifying cars in real time throughout the show.
And as before, Sunday is Family Day, when kids age 7-12 get in free and will have access to the Kids Zone, with an inflatable slide, face painting and games.
The 2023 Portland International Auto Show runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Daily admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65+ and active duty military and $8 for children 7-12. Younger kids through age 6 always get in free.