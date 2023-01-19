The 2023 Portland International Auto Show takes place starting on Thursday, Feb. 2, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Portland.

As always, the Portland Auto Show will feature mobility options across the entire spectrum, from economy cars to exotic sports cars and pickup trucks, from compacts to the largest heavy duty models. The show will also host the full range of the SUV market, from subcompact crossovers to the largest truck-based eight-passenger utility vehicles.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.