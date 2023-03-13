A movie made in Portland has won an Academy Award.
Following a win at the Golden Globes, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Del Toro worked with Mark Gustafson of Portland, the co-director, on the film and Portland’s ShadowMachine created much of the animation.
Gustafson specifically thanked the crew in Portland when accepting the Oscar for Best Animated Feature while onstage at the Dolby Theatre.
“I want to thank ShadowMachine and the crew up in Portland,” Gustafson said. “It’s so good to know that this artform we love so much, stop-motion, is alive and well.”
The film’s ties to the Portland Metro area extend to the west side suburbs, too, as seven Pacific University graduates worked on the film.
Hamilton Barrett, who graduated in 2009 and worked as first assistant editor on the film, recalled meetings with his fellow alumni during the production.
“There was a good little group of us, and whenever we had crew parties or whatever we’d take a moment to get together and say, ‘Hey, isn’t it cool how many of us are actually now working in movies?’” Barrett told Pamplin Media group in December 2022.
Barrett also gave the film good odds at the time for winning the Oscar, recounting a meeting clear back in early 2022 where del Toro was talking with Netflix's awards department about their Oscars campaign strategy.
“They were thinking about it clear back then,” he said.
The other former Pacific University students who worked on the film include Sophya Vidal, class of 2005; Brad Burns, class of 2009; Evan Hailstone and Jason Hooper of the class of 2010; Tristan Stoch, class of 2011; and Gavin Brown, class of 2014.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” tells the classic children’s fairy tale of the wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy and mends the heart of woodcarver Geppetto, with a darker take: It takes place in 1930s Italy, beset by fascism, and Pinocchio is a mean trickster.
It stars the voices of Ewan McGregor (as Sebastian J. Cricket), David Bradley (as Geppetto) and Gregory Mann (as Pinocchio), as well as Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Waltz, Tilda Swinton, John Turturro, Burn Gorman and Tim Blake Nelson. The film was written by del Toro and Patrick McHale.
The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in 2022, and began streaming on Netflix that December.
Del Toro originally announced the idea in 2008, but development problems persisted. Four years later, ShadowMachine signed on to the project. In 2017, studios opted not to finance the movie, leading to Netflix’s purchase of the rights.
Along with ShadowMachine, filming took place in Guadalajara, Mexico.
ShadowMachine has been well-known for some time, having made the likes of “BoJack Horseman” and “Robot Chicken,” as well as “Final Space” and “Tuca & Bertie.”
The Portland area is known for its pioneering stop-motion animation, and Barrett called the region a "stop-motion Mecca."
“More gets made here than almost anywhere else,” he said.
Barrett has also worked for Hillsboro-based Laika Studios, including on the award-winning 2009 film “Coraline,” which was also nominated for an Oscar. In fact, Laika has gone on to have all five of its feature-length animated films nominated for Oscars.
Del Toro, during his acceptance speech Sunday night, urged the world to see animation as the future of cinema.
“Animation is cinema,” del Toro said. “Animation is not a genre. Animation is ready to be taken to the next step … Please help us (and) keep animation in the conversation.”