Hopscotch Portland, a permanent art, light and sound experience in the Central Eastside, opens June 9. It could give the city the equivalent of defibrillator paddles to the chest. The Central Eastside has just undergone 90-day reset intended to make it more friendly, with increased police patrols and sweeps of homeless camps and vehicles. Maybe Hopscotch can stem the outmigration of businesses, bars and places to go after dark?

  • A room with a white inflatable floor for bouncing on, where projection mapping allows people’s movements to create colored ripples and waves.
  • A rainbow cave, consisting of thousands of tufted, white, plastic bags and colored lights, making a dreamy ice cave where couples often feel the urge to propose.
  • A Secret Garden where listeners can hear recordings of secrets told anonymously, and record their own in a mock phone booth.
  • A space where people are encouraged to dance and view a delayed video of themselves on a giant screen.
  • In another room guests are handed rattle cans that work digitally, and everything they tag or draw is realistically projection mapped on the walls, temporarily.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

