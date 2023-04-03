The 57th Portland Swap Meet saw some of the wettest weather in its history this weekend, but that didn’t stop thousands of buyers from showing up at the Portland Expo Center and Portland International Raceway to shop for all things automotive, nor did it keep thousands of eager sellers from setting up their canopies and tables to turn their old car parts into cash.

Portland International Raceway sold out its swap spaces early, but there were some empty spots both inside the Expo Center buildings and outside in the parking lots, leaving some room for growth in future years. With the COVID-19 pandemic mostly in the rear-view mirror, only a few masks gave any indication that buyers and sellers were concerned.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.