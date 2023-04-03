The 57th Portland Swap Meet saw some of the wettest weather in its history this weekend, but that didn’t stop thousands of buyers from showing up at the Portland Expo Center and Portland International Raceway to shop for all things automotive, nor did it keep thousands of eager sellers from setting up their canopies and tables to turn their old car parts into cash.
Portland International Raceway sold out its swap spaces early, but there were some empty spots both inside the Expo Center buildings and outside in the parking lots, leaving some room for growth in future years. With the COVID-19 pandemic mostly in the rear-view mirror, only a few masks gave any indication that buyers and sellers were concerned.
At the Expo Center swap meet, trading was brisk on Friday, as the most committed buyers showed up on a workday to find the parts and tools they needed. Saturday seemed more relaxed, with swap meet devotees stopping to have longer conversations. Yet traffic at the parts pickup area was brisk, and many cars offered for sale ended up with “SOLD” scrawled across their windshield signs.
The Portland Swap Meet officially kicks off the automotive event year. By the end of April as the rain lessens and the days get longer, enthusiasts will begin to gather for outdoor car shows and rallies. Whether they braved the wind and rain or stayed home, the overlapping swap meets on the first weekend in April are always a reliable harbinger of spring for the car community.
Major upcoming automotive events include:
• May 13 is the Portland Transmission Spring Classic Car Show, sponsored by the longtime repair shop at Southeast 10th and Hawthorne. The streets around the Portland Transmission Warehouse become a free-form car show with hundreds of hot rods, customs, and classic cars.
• June 16-17 is the Rose City Roundup at the Portland Airport Shilo Inn, 11707 NE Airport Way. Pre-1965 cars, pre-1980 motorcycles and pre-1980 bicycles will be featured for the weekend, along with music and food. Proceeds benefit Call to Safety, formerly the Women’s Crisis Line.
• Every Wednesday from July through September, the Beaches Cruisin happens at Portland International Raceway, 1940 N. Victory Blvd., with up to 800 cars, music, food, and drag racing.
• Portland Cars & Coffee happens every Saturday at 8 a.m. at Langers Fun Center, 21650 S.W. Langer Farm Parkway, Sherwood. Hundreds of sports cars, exotics, classic cars and hot rods of all types always show up.
• Of course, the Rose Cup Races will be happening at Portland International Raceway on July 8-9, with the best in local sports car racing.