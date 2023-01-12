Living and teaching in our midst was an excellent composer and pianist, and Portland lost a treasure when Tomas Svoboda passed away in November 2022.
Svoboda, who was 82, taught music at Portland State University for 27 years and had suffered a stroke in 2012. The French-born Czech-American had made more than 200 compositions, including six symphonies and five concerti, in his career and worked locally with the Oregon Symphony and Portland Youth Philharmonic and others.
So, it’s with great pride that Portland Youth Philharmonic releases a four-piece digital album of Svoboda works, via Parma Recordings, on Friday, Jan. 13. The recordings had already been available on the Internet, through Primephonic, which had been bought by Apple, but the deal fell through. Parma picked up the premiere recordings and will release them this week — the first of “several” PYP albums with Parma, Music Director David Hattner said.
The recordings, more than an hour in length, are Svoboda’s “Folk Concertino for Seven Instruments” and “Six Variations for Violin and String Orchestra,” both world premieres, as well as the four-part “Symphony No. 2” and “Child’s Dream, Cantata for Children’s Choir & Orchestra.”
“We already had (the album) mastered and edited and so forth, and we thought it should be available,” Hattner said. “We’re excited about the release. All this was done before Tomas passed away.”
The “Second Symphony” had special meaning for Svoboda and PYP, Hattner said. It was written in the 1960s but not premiered until 2016 by the philharmonic.
“We performed it three times, and every audience was moved by it and really responded enthusiastically,” Hattner said. “It’s a beautiful symphony, very powerful.”
As the story goes, it was written while Svoboda still lived in Czechoslovakia — while Svoboda and his family went about defecting from the then-communist home country during Soviet Union prominence and threat of nuclear war. Svoboda had also just fallen in love with his wife. It includes strong violin play and a “a strange” piano ending.
“The piece ends with notes of piano by themselves, in unresolved key,” Hattner said. “Very strange, I don’t have an explanation for what it means.
“It was very moving for him to come to rehearsal to listen to notes being played for the first time. Very personal piece to him.”
Hattner said Portland Youth Phil also premiered “Folk Concertino for Seven Instruments” about the same time, and played “Six Variations for Violin and String Orchestra.”
The philharmonic performed “Child’s Dream, Cantata for Children’s Choir & Orchestra” for its 50th anniversary in 1974.
“It was for an audience of children and sung by children with poetry written by children,” Hattner said. “It wasn’t on the original Primephonic album, but we decided to include it on this (Parma) one.”
Hattner admired Svoboda’s music.
“He wrote a tremendous amount of craft,” he said. “The thoroughness of his craft really makes him stand out. He completely understands the nature of classical compositions structure, how to develop a theme, and make a counterpoint that is interesting and beautiful.
“And, every element (instruments) of the orchestra sounds good ... it made for balanced orchestras. He was very professionally finished, and you can’t take this for granted even among very well-known composers.”
Svoboda produced some of his own recordings, and also wrote many piano pieces for himself, as well as a solo tan-tan piece.
Hattner said Portland Youth Philharmonic will probably play more Svoboda compositions in the future.
He didn’t know Svoboda well until after the man had a stroke and “he came to rehearsals and performances and expressed enthusiasm for what we do.”