Living and teaching in our midst was an excellent composer and pianist, and Portland lost a treasure when Tomas Svoboda passed away in November 2022.

Svoboda, who was 82, taught music at Portland State University for 27 years and had suffered a stroke in 2012. The French-born Czech-American had made more than 200 compositions, including six symphonies and five concerti, in his career and worked locally with the Oregon Symphony and Portland Youth Philharmonic and others.