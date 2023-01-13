Oregon Ballet Theatre Xuan Cheng photo by Yi Yin

Principal dancer Xuan Cheng is departing Oregon Ballet Theatre to join Hong Kong Ballet full time.

 Courtesy Photo: Yin Yi Photography

It’ll be the end of era when Oregon Ballet Theatre stages “La Sylphide,” Feb. 18-25 at Keller Auditorium.

It’ll be the final performances for principal ballerina Xuan Cheng, who will leave the Portland company to join Hong Kong Ballet full time. She has been dancing with both companies recently; she’s in New York City currently performing with Hong Kong Ballet in “Romeo and Juliet,” before returning for “La Sylphide” rehearsals.