It’ll be the end of era when Oregon Ballet Theatre stages “La Sylphide,” Feb. 18-25 at Keller Auditorium.
It’ll be the final performances for principal ballerina Xuan Cheng, who will leave the Portland company to join Hong Kong Ballet full time. She has been dancing with both companies recently; she’s in New York City currently performing with Hong Kong Ballet in “Romeo and Juliet,” before returning for “La Sylphide” rehearsals.
August Bournonville’s exquisite “La Sylphide” also marks the debut of Charles-Louis Yoshiyama as a principal dancer.
It should be a sentimental time for company, crew and patrons of Oregon Ballet Theatre. Cheng will be performing with longtime partner Brian Simcoe, also a principal dancer, in the roles of Sylphide and James.
The Romantic-era ballet, which was the first to put ballerinas on their toes, tells the story of a young Scottish squire whose life is upended in pursuit of an unattainable love.
Cheng joined the company as a principal dancer in 2011, then under the direction of Christopher Stowell. She joins Hong Kong Ballet as principal dancer and ballet mistress.
She’s known for her classical technique and delicacy on stage, and Cheng also wowed Portland audiences with her no-holds barred performances in contemporary works by William Forsythe, Nacho Duato, Nicole Fonte and Jiří Kylián, among others.
Cheng’s final performance will be on the closing night of “La Sylphide,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. OBT will be honoring Cheng’s career during its annual gala dinner held the same evening followed by an on-stage post-show party.
Cheng wasn’t part of OBT’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker" this season.
She’s originally from Chenzhou, China, and attended Guangzhou Ballet School and joined the Guangzhou Ballet of China and, later, Les Grands Ballet Canadiens. For OBT, she has danced roles such as Princess Aurora, Cinderella, Juliet, Giselle, Alice, Sugar Plum Fairy, Odette/Odile in both Stowell’s and Kevin Irving’s “Swan Lake” and Teresina in Bournonville’s “Napoli.”
“Teaching makes me a better dancer,” she said. “Sometimes I’m so exhausted ... a dancers’ life can be very one direction, so focused, you’re in that environment and sometimes you’re exhausted after work, and you always have up and downs at work. Then you go to school and teach them and they give me energy. It’s made my life more balanced.”
"Xuan is one of those dancers that has so much sparkle," said Irving, the former OBT artistic director.
Said former OBT dancer Alison Roper: “Xuan is an exceptionally hard worker. Her work ethic is unsurpassed. She's fearless on stage, and has a nice, sparkly stage presence, very eye-catching. She's very attractive, even in a room full of beautiful dancers, she stands out."