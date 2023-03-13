Any chance to get out and visit the wilderness areas of central Oregon is worthwhile. That’s especially true in winter, when you’re likely to have the whole place to yourself. We recently headed out for a multi-day overlanding and camping adventure. Full disclosure, our trip was organized by Firestone Tires, designed to experience their newest off-road products.

Firestone calls their go-anywhere tires the “Destination” series. We drove on the Destination M/T2 maximum traction off-road and the Destination XT all terrain tire specifically designed and rated for snow and ice. These tires are the most rugged Firestone makes, and while they’re highway-legal, they’re designed for the back country.