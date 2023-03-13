Any chance to get out and visit the wilderness areas of central Oregon is worthwhile. That’s especially true in winter, when you’re likely to have the whole place to yourself. We recently headed out for a multi-day overlanding and camping adventure. Full disclosure, our trip was organized by Firestone Tires, designed to experience their newest off-road products.
Firestone calls their go-anywhere tires the “Destination” series. We drove on the Destination M/T2 maximum traction off-road and the Destination XT all terrain tire specifically designed and rated for snow and ice. These tires are the most rugged Firestone makes, and while they’re highway-legal, they’re designed for the back country.
The Destination M/T2 is a specialty tire made for four-wheeling use. With large tread blocks that extend onto the sides of the tire, this tire is designed to grip whatever surface is available. The Destination XT is somewhat less aggressive, but this tire carries the “three peak mountain and snowflake” symbol that indicates the tire is rated for snow and ice. That ended up being more important than we expected on our adventure.
Our rides for the trip were a 2006 Toyota FJ Cruiser and a 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup, plus a couple of support vehicles. Both vehicles had been extensively modified with off-road suspension and protective plating.
To get to our overlanding spot near the Oregon Badlands Wilderness Area, first you’ve got about a four-hour drive over Interstate freeways and state highways down to Bend. This was the perfect introduction to the vehicles and the tires. We started in the FJ Cruiser wearing the M/T2 tires, and later drove the Tundra on the XT winter tires.
The big open tread blocks of the M/T2 perform surprisingly well at highway speeds. The off-road tires steer well and don’t wander, even though they certainly generate their share of road noise on Oregon’s rough pavement. The Destination XT winter tires on the Tundra are more versatile. With the smaller tread blocks, the XTs delivered a quieter ride on the highway, with precise steering.
When the time came to leave the pavement, we were southeast of Bend near the Badlands. We set off on the trail, with Pine Mountain Observatory to our right, headed southeast towards Christmas Valley. When the trail got rough, we reduced air pressure in the tires to 25 psi and shifted to low-range 4WD. The rigs scrambled over the rocks easily, and up the increasingly steep hillsides. We made camp on a ridge in the fading light, and got to work building a fire as the temperature dropped.
Snow is an excellent test for any off-road tire, both for the ability to grab hold for traction, and to navigate the uneven depths. Snow on an off-road trail is deceptive because it levels itself into a smooth blanket. Dips and depressions are invisible until you drive into them. On our route, every vehicle was often up to its skid plates in the white stuff, struggling to make forward progress.
The snow was where the Destination XT winter tires became important. Of all four vehicles in our group, only the Tundra riding on the XT tires never needed to be pulled through a deep spot. The XT tires used their tread block design with open shoulder blocks at the edges to find that little extra bit of grip needed to maintain forward motion.
We spent most of the day making steady progress, finally arriving at the Lost Forest Research Natural Area — a small surviving corner of a formerly vast forest of Ponderosa pine trees. After passing through the forest, travelers arrive at the Christmas Valley sand dunes. The dunes can be alternately stable or treacherously soft. There’s an available camping area next to the dunes, and we spent our second night there.
For our last morning in the wilderness, we took the air pressure in the tires down even further, to 15 psi to help the tires conform to the sand. The shifting sand poses a special challenge to any tire, and the ability to maintain traction while riding up and over the loose material was aided by the low air pressures. Here the M/T2 off-road tires were back in their element, and the three-ply sidewalls in those tires help when you need low pressure to get traction.
As we pumped up the tires by the side of the road, preparing to head back to Portland, we discussed the performance of the vehicles and the tires. We all made it through every terrain, but the varied surfaces of pavement, rocks, snow and ice, and sand showed us the different conditions under which each tire excelled. We were glad to have had the right equipment for overlanding, and a chance to see a beautiful part of Oregon that you just can’t fully appreciate from the freeway.