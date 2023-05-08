Professional Bull Riders Dean Woods

Oregonian Dean Woods (red shirt), surrounded by family and friends at the Professional Bull Riders in Portland this year, has gone to most of the PBR World Finals in the past 30 years. He'll be honored as a top fan at the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Courtesy Photo: Dean Woods

He has attended Professional Bull Riders events in Portland for years, including the first one in 1997.

He has been to dozens of PBR events around the country, including the World Finals in Las Vegas and Texas for nearly the past 30 years.

