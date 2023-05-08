He has attended Professional Bull Riders events in Portland for years, including the first one in 1997.
He has attended Professional Bull Riders events in Portland for years, including the first one in 1997.
He has been to dozens of PBR events around the country, including the World Finals in Las Vegas and Texas for nearly the past 30 years.
And, now Dean Woods will receive quite an honor from the Professional Bull Riders at the World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, May 12-21. He’ll be celebrated as one of PBR’s top 100 fans of all-time at PBR’s 30th anniversary celebration. It’s a nice honor for the 83-year-old former heavy equipment operator from Baker City.
“I’ve really liked it,” he said, of attending PBR events. “It’s nice, I just wish I had my wife to go with me.” Julia Woods passed away two years ago.
“She went to all of them that I went to. I asked her one time, ‘I’m going to quite a few events, do you want to back off and not go to so many?’ She said, ‘Let’s go to more.’”
He plans to go to Fort Worth on his own.
A top-100 fan designation is a big deal to him. He has met only a few Oregonians who have been to all of the World Finals in the past three decades and “never found anyone who has gone to as many as I have. … It’s been 30 years; I think I missed the first couple finals, and then I’ve been to all of them since then.”
The World Finals have been held in Las Vegas, Dallas and Fort Worth over the years.
Woods has been to as many as 23 PBR events in a season.
“We both had to retire before we got going full time, around 2000,” he said. “We both had good retirements; like we say, we’re spending our kids’ inheritance.”
Woods, Eastern Oregon born and raised, doesn’t have rodeo in his background.
But, he enjoys the camaraderie that has developed with rodeo people, including bull riders.
“All of these bull riders are just as friendly as can be,” he said. “We got to know all of them, we call them our grandkids. We love them all. I go down to the fence (of competition area), and autograph session, and talk to the bull riders.”
Even after all these years, “I’m really excited to go.”
