After 11 years out to pasture, including being housed and restored in a North Portland warehouse, it’s time for a new home to be found for the historic and beloved Jantzen Beach horses.

Handlers are searching for a new entity to take possession of the 82 horses and everything mechanical, electrical and decorative that goes with the carousel that entertained kids and adults through generations at Jantzen Beach starting nearly 100 years ago. Stephanie Brown, who has dedicated the past six years to the restoration project, said it’s a bit of a sentimental time. They call her the Director of Carousel Planning and Education for Restore Oregon, the statewide nonprofit preservation organization, but they might as well call her mom.

