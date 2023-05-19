Portland’s Ritz-Carlton hotel’s signature restaurant and lounge will be called Bellpine. The eatery launches in late summer 2023 on the 20th floor of the 35-story, 251-room hotel.

Michelin starred Executive Chef Pedro Almeida's culinary team with strong Portland ties brings the urban resort’s vision to life alongside celebrated Portland chef Lauro Romero, who will serve as the restaurant chef.

Bellpine rendering 2

Bellpine at the Ritz-Carlton Portland, rendering.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

Recommended for you