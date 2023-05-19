Portland’s Ritz-Carlton hotel’s signature restaurant and lounge will be called Bellpine. The eatery launches in late summer 2023 on the 20th floor of the 35-story, 251-room hotel.
Michelin starred Executive Chef Pedro Almeida's culinary team with strong Portland ties brings the urban resort’s vision to life alongside celebrated Portland chef Lauro Romero, who will serve as the restaurant chef.
Bellpine will focus on tastes of the Pacific Northwest.
“All of our dishes will incorporate at least one element indigenous to the area, such as rose water, wild mushrooms or Oregon Bay Mussels, along with the cultural influences and background of our incredibly talented team.” said Executive Chef Pedro Almeida. “Our goal is to create a dining destination where a guest can enjoy a casual bite on a weekday while returning on the weekend for a multi-course meal complete with wine pairings. We are excited to welcome both locals and visitors alike to dine with us later this summer.”
The restaurant’s name comes from Oregon’s rich, fertile, volcanic soil, while the décor is inspired by the state’s natural beauty. The logo reflects the longitude/latitude degree mark with a tall B to connote the impressive 20th-floor elevation of the restaurant. Bellpine’s design is evocative of the nearby dramatic Oregon coastline and sculpted as if by the tides of the sea with inspiration from the Haystack Rock formations and the flora and fauna of the tidepools.
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.