Keep track of the 2023 Rose Festival Court, as each of the schools celebrates the naming on its princess.
The 2023 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union, 11 a.m. Friday, June 9 in the Oregon Plaza at Northeast Eighth Avenue and Holiday Street.
Here are the princesses named March 6-10:
Abi Crowe, senior
Named: Wednesday, March 8
School: Franklin High School
Notes: Plans to study engineering (environmental or biomedical) in college — at Oregon State, Washington or Cal Poly. … A cross-country and track and field participant, she’s also sports editor on Franklin Post, which she has been a member of for three years. … “My favorite place in Portland is Mount Tabor, because I have made so many special memories there. From walks with my mom when I was young to my first date to watching the sunrise with my fellow seniors the day before going back to school, this place has seen me at so many different stages in my life.”
MaryMer Kansou, senior
Named: Tuesday, March 7
School: Roosevelt High School
Notes: Born in Hilo, Hawaii, and plans to attend Oregon State University and study marine biology. “I plan to become a marine biologist to better help my island home lands and our oceans.” … She’s been a member of Roosevelt’s Pacific Islander Club all four years. … A basketball and volleyball player, she added: “I am most proud of my junior year as a whole. During volleyball season, I tore my ACL and had to have surgery in November 2021. Due to sacrificing large amounts of my time to physical therapy, I fell behind with my studies and athletics. Catching up with my studies and athletics gave me a sense of strength.” And, she gained satisfaction and praise for assisting in the school’s “Unity Fest" as a representative of Pacific Islander Club.
Audriana Ethridge, senior
Named: Monday, March 6
School: Ida B. Wells High School
Notes: Interested in education/special education, business, project management, communication and law as possible career(s). … She’s in charge of social media for school’s ASB, and she’s also president of CommuniCARE Program. … Loves to read and collect books; no surprise, Powell’s Books ranks as one of favorite places. “They are preservations of history and will, in the future, be a gateway to my younger self. Books create powerful connections to yourself and the world around you. As a book lover, Powell’s is a magical place to be.”
