Keep track of the 2023 Rose Festival Court, as each of the schools celebrates the naming on its princess. Here are the princesses named March 6-10:
Audriana Ethridge, senior
Named: Monday, March 6
School: Ida B. Wells High School
Notes: Interested in education/special education, business, project management, communication and law as possible career(s). … She’s in charge of social media for school’s ASB, and she’s also president of CommuniCARE Program. … Loves to read and collect books; no surprise, Powell’s Books ranks as one of favorite places. “They are preservations of history and will, in the future, be a gateway to my younger self. Books create powerful connections to yourself and the world around you. As a book lover, Powell’s is a magical place to be.”
