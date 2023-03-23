Keep track of the 2023 Rose Festival Court, as each of the schools celebrates the naming of its princess.
The 2023 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union, 11 a.m. Friday, June 9 in the Oregon Plaza at Northeast Eighth Avenue and Holiday Street.
Here are the princesses named each day:
Emily Welch, senior
Named: Thursday, March 23
School: Cleveland High School
Notes: Born in San Francisco. … Wants to study nursing in college. “I would love to become a travel nurse or, specifically, a pediatric nurse to work with kids.” … President of Red Cross Club, and has been member of class cabinet for four years. Has achieved a Full International Baccalaureate Diploma. … Has participated in many sports — swim, soccer, tennis and cross-country teams. Has played soccer outside of school, and takes piano and guitar lessons. … “My favorite place to visit in Portland is Sauvie Island. This island is home to so many incredible childhood memories and is key to creating so many more. No matter the season, Sauvie Island is the place to go for some amazing family fun. My summers are never complete without going flower or berry picking at one of the local farms, followed by a picnic on one of Sauvie Island’s magical beaches.”
Lilly St. Martin, senior
Named: Thursday, March 23
School: McDaniel High School
Notes: Plans to attend Portland State University, and aspires to work in the public health field. … She’s social media manager and writer for the school newspaper, The Oracle. “I love to write and I love the community of the journalists I have come to befriend.” In addition, “Every day after school, I work with kids, talking to them, playing with them and learning from them.” … A golfer, she calls Colwood Golf Course her favorite place in the city. … As far as high school, “I am most proud of finding a community of people that I have become part of. I found this community in the most unlikely place and I hope it will be with me for the rest of my life.”
Crystal Ramsey Roberts, junior
Named: Tuesday, March 21
School: Jefferson High School
Notes: One of seven siblings. … She has a 4.0 grade point average, and wants to earn her real estate license and possibly go to college for nursing and business. … “In my spare time, I love to bake with my grandma. I also love to write poems and go to work on the weekends.” … Her mother is Annette Ramsey Roberts. “My favorite place to visit is my adopted father’s grave because it always reminds me to do my best and try my hardest.”
Alyssia Menezes, senior
Named: Monday, March 20
School: Lincoln High School
Notes: After attaining a business degree, seeks a career in international business, saying, “I have always been drawn to leadership and business, and I think that running a company is the best way to influence people’s lives around me.” … Saxophone player in Lincoln’s band and player on golf team. … “I am most proud of starting a mental health outreach. During my sophomore year, online school contributed to me having a panic attack. While previously I had believed stigmas around mental health, this moment made me realize that mental health problems weren’t a weakness or a choice, but a fact of life. I spent a year doing in-depth research on mental health education, talking with school social workers and counselors, sending countless cold emails to health teachers across our district, giving mock presentations, and learning about my own well being.”
Jolynn Ta, senior
Named: Friday, March 17
School: Parkrose High School
Notes: One of six children of Hung Ta and Thuy Hoang. … Plans to attend a four-year college in Southern California, and double-major in film and television production and political science. “I am passionate about filmmaking.” … She's the president and founder of the Parkrose High School Acts of Random Kindness Club. … “Laurelhurst Park is my favorite place in Portland because I enjoy nature and I like that Laurelhurst is like a hidden piece of nature in our city. The park is beautiful all year-round and I enjoy having picnics, going on walks, studying, watching the ducks swim in the pond, and even the silent disco parties that happen in the summer.”
Lulu Kennybrew, junior
Named: Thursday, March 16
School: Benson Polytechnic High School
Notes: Plans to attend a university, perhaps an HBCU, and study in the health field and perhaps pursue a career in the health profession. “I am most proud of my GPA. I have a 4.0 and always hoped to someday being valedictorian.” … Is a member of the successful Benson High girls basketball team. “I spend a lot of my time dedicated to basketball. I also run track and enjoy artsy activities like painting and dancing.” … She loves downtown Portland. “I love the city vibe, the business and culture.”
Nikkie Hernandez, senior
Named: Tuesday, March 14
School: David Douglas High School
Notes: Plans to attend Portland State University, majoring in nursing with the career plan to be a labor and delivery nurse. … Among activities, she’s a member of the Scots’ wrestling team. … Enjoys painting, singing and playing sports. “I really love going to the Peninsula Park Rose Garden, it’s so much fun seeing the many different colored roses in the summer time and taking photos with friends.”
Piper Winder, senior
Named: Monday, March 13
School: St. Mary’s Academy
Notes: Born in Hunan, China, she’s the daughter of Mark and Shauna Winder. … Wants to attend college and study electrical and computer engineering. … Made state meet in swimming as sophomore, and then joined school’s all-female robotics team, Beta Blues, as a junior. … “Baking takes up most of my time outside of school. I also spend time listening to podcasts or watching tutorial videos involving coding and new technological innovations.” … Co-leader of school’s APIC (Asian Pacific Islander Club). … Inspired by a previous court princess, at age 10, because “not only was she a beautiful person, but she looked like me, spoke Chinese like me and had such enchanting social skills.”
Sierra Dedmon, senior
Named: Friday, March 10
School: Central Catholic High School
Notes: An enthusiastic and dedicated Rams cheerleader, she was awarded “Youth of the Year” for the metropolitan area in varsity cheerleading. … Wants to attend college, just not sure where, yet. … “My favorite place to visit is Moda Center because it brings the community together for events such as concerts and basketball games.” … “I am most proud of being able to finish high school. I know a lot of people don’t get the chance to finish high school and I am proud that I am one of the few that get to.”
M’Ryah Kelley, senior
Named: Thursday, March 9
School: Grant High School
Notes: Born in Las Vegas. … She wants to attend an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to major in biology or kinesiology, and then take up a career as a physical therapist or athletic trainer. … Member of honor roll, Sistas of Color and Grant Dance Collective, among other things, and proud of her accomplishments in volleyball, helping lead Grant to the second round of the playoffs. … “I love listening to music, anything that has to do with music I love to do.”
Abi Crowe, senior
Named: Wednesday, March 8
School: Franklin High School
Notes: Plans to study engineering (environmental or biomedical) in college — at Oregon State, Washington or Cal Poly. … A cross-country and track and field participant, she’s also sports editor on Franklin Post, which she has been a member of for three years. … “My favorite place in Portland is Mount Tabor, because I have made so many special memories there. From walks with my mom when I was young to my first date to watching the sunrise with my fellow seniors the day before going back to school, this place has seen me at so many different stages in my life.”
MaryMer Kansou, senior
Named: Tuesday, March 7
School: Roosevelt High School
Notes: Born in Hilo, Hawaii, and plans to attend Oregon State University and study marine biology. “I plan to become a marine biologist to better help my island home lands and our oceans.” … She’s been a member of Roosevelt’s Pacific Islander Club all four years. … A basketball and volleyball player, she added: “I am most proud of my junior year as a whole. During volleyball season, I tore my ACL and had to have surgery in November 2021. Due to sacrificing large amounts of my time to physical therapy, I fell behind with my studies and athletics. Catching up with my studies and athletics gave me a sense of strength.” And, she gained satisfaction and praise for assisting in the school’s “Unity Fest" as a representative of Pacific Islander Club.
Audriana Ethridge, senior
Named: Monday, March 6
School: Ida B. Wells High School
Notes: Interested in education/special education, business, project management, communication and law as possible career(s). … She’s in charge of social media for school’s ASB, and she’s also president of CommuniCARE Program. … Loves to read and collect books; no surprise, Powell’s Books ranks as one of favorite places. “They are preservations of history and will, in the future, be a gateway to my younger self. Books create powerful connections to yourself and the world around you. As a book lover, Powell’s is a magical place to be.”