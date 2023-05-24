A couple of years removed from attending St. Mary’s Academy, while studying at the University of Oregon, Contesa Diaz-Nicolaidis spent much of her time flying to and from Russia.
She had started working as a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines at a young age (while still in college), and after some time working flights in Alaska out of Anchorage, Diaz-Nicolaidis was assigned the Russian routes aboard a McDonnell Douglas MD-80. At the time, it was pretty enjoyable, she said. It was five hours from Anchorage to Magadan, then to other cities, such as Vladivostok and St. Petersburg.
Then, it was a return to Eugene and classes.
“Life was easier back then, right? It’s hard to commute, but it’s a very common thing in our world. I was determined,” said Diaz-Nicolaidis, who has been an Alaska Airlines flight attendant for 28 years and a devoted volunteer for Rose Festival for 15 years. Last year, she was elected Rose Festival Foundation president and head of the board of directors.
Such has been just one part of the story of Diaz-Nicolaidis, who moved on to other roles with Alaska Airlines as a project manager and union representative while still serving airline customers.
Diaz-Nicolaidis, 48, lives in Camas, Washington, with her husband, Cristo, and her 15-year-old son, Andreas.
The president position entails leading the foundation and staff, helping with fundraising, and “bringing joy to our community.” Diaz-Nicolaidis joined new CEO Marilyn Clint in a Rose Festival leadership role.
“She’s the busiest person in the world. The two of us spend a lot of time talking,” Clint said earlier this month. “I could not ask for anybody better to be partnered with. Her humanity — how she has helped me in this role, the amount of encouragement and advice she gives, cannot be underestimated.”
The Rose Festival “was very much a part of my growing up” in Portland, Diaz-Nicolaidis said, as she remembers going to the parades after her father staked out spots on the route many times the night before the event. She also enjoyed the Rose Festival Court program — even though she tried to make the St. Mary’s Academy court (and fell short) and the then-Rose Festival junior court (and fell short).
“I built on those experiences,” Diaz-Nicolaidis said. “I talk about that with young women, that it’s a journey, it’s not about the end result, it’s what you learn in the process. I use it as a recruiting tool when I talk with the court.”
It’s clear that much of what makes up Diaz-Nicolaidis can be traced back to her childhood. As she discusses her upbringing, the topic quickly turns to her grandmother, Maria Victoria Diaz.
After her father Alberto emigrated from Cuba during the revolution in 1959, he soon arranged for his parents to join him in the United States. It was a tough time in a country undergoing such radical changes to the dictatorship of Fidel Castro and communism. Consequently, the Diaz family welcomed their move to the United States and settled in Portland.
Diaz-Nicolaidis said her grandmother worked two custodian/janitor jobs (the family picked her up at work at 10:30 p.m. every night), took the bus every day (when not being chauffeured by a granddaughter), faithfully enjoyed membership and Mass at Holy Rosary Parish and eventually owned her home outright — the American dream realized.
Diaz-Nicolaidis greatly admired her grandmother for her undeniable work ethic.
“She really embraced and appreciated opportunities here,” she said. “She taught me hard work. Thinking back, seeing her work so hard to make a new life here was a big part of where my strength comes from today.”
It was a tight Cuban-American family — “the culture we lived was really rich,” with Spanish spoken at home. It was her grandparents who encouraged her to attend St. Mary’s Academy.
Then came the University of Oregon, a career with Alaska Airlines, a family, and a prominent position with the Rose Festival.
There is little downtime in her life.
“I feel good when I’m busy,” she said. “For me, the conscious decision I make every day is to make sure my family comes first, especially my son. And I fill time with what makes me feel good — just giving back in most everything I do.”
