Rose Festival Contesa Diaz-Nicolaidis

Rose Festival Foundation President Contesa Diaz-Nicolaidis has long been a Rose Festival supporter, and now heads the board of directors.

 Courtesy Photo: Contesa Diaz-Nicolaidis

A couple of years removed from attending St. Mary’s Academy, while studying at the University of Oregon, Contesa Diaz-Nicolaidis spent much of her time flying to and from Russia.

She had started working as a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines at a young age (while still in college), and after some time working flights in Alaska out of Anchorage, Diaz-Nicolaidis was assigned the Russian routes aboard a McDonnell Douglas MD-80. At the time, it was pretty enjoyable, she said. It was five hours from Anchorage to Magadan, then to other cities, such as Vladivostok and St. Petersburg.

